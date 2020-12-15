Chris Hughes Sends Love To Ex Jesy Nelson After She Quits Little Mix

Chris Hughes sent his support to ex Jesy Nelson. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram / Getty

Chris Hughes has shown his support to ex-girlfriend and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson after she confirmed she’s leaving the band.

Jesy Nelson has confirmed she is leaving Little Mix after taking an extended break from the band, sharing a statement saying she is understandably putting her mental health first, with the full support of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

Ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes was among the friends and fans of Jesy to send their support, commenting on her Instagram announcement with: “The best,” and a red heart emoji.

Jesy Nelson announced her exit from Little Mix with this statement. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Chris and Jesy split in April after a 16-month relationship but they’ve stayed on good terms.

Love Island star Chris was just one of the hundreds of celebrities to send Jesy their support, with TOWIE stars such as Lauren Pope and Ferne McCann sending their love as well as TV host Stacey Solomon.

Jesy’s bandmates publicly backed her decision when she confirmed her exit on Monday, with the girls taking to Twitter to have their say.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade have been supportive of Jesy Nelson's decision. Picture: Getty

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being,” they wrote.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

They also confirmed they’ll still be heading on their 2021 tour as a trio.

