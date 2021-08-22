Perrie Edwards Gives Birth To First Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become parents. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has become a mum after giving birth to her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this week.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are now parents after the Little Mix songstress welcomed their first child together this week.

Taking to Instagram to share the news of their new arrival, Perrie introduced their tot with the caption: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

The star shared two up-close snaps of their new bundle of joy on Sunday.

Perrie Edwards announces the birth of her baby. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The 28-year-old singer revealed to her followers that she gave birth on August 21st.

The comments soon flooded in with well wishes from fans and celebrities alike, welcoming little baby Ox!

Perrie and Alex, 28, have not yet announced the name of their baby.

Perrie and Alex announced that they were expecting in May. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

It comes just a few months after she and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared their pregnancies with the world, keeping their news understandably secret for the first half of their journeys.

The girls are heading on tour next year and they've already got plans in place to bring their little ones with them.

Perrie and Alex have been together since 2016, staying strong throughout their respective careers and Little Mix fans are over the moon to see them start a family.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital