Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twin babies. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have welcomed their first children together; twin babies!

Over two months after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, has become a mum to her first two babies with fiancé Andre Gray, 30, after welcoming twins!

Leigh-Anne announced the news on Instagram on August 23, sharing a sweet black and white photo of her little bundle of joys' feet.

She wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two.... Our Cubbies are here."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

She also revealed she gave birth on August 16, just five days before her bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It comes just a few months after Leigh-Anne shared her pregnancy with the world in a stunning photoshoot beside footballer Andre.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, with the Watford FC player popping the question in 2020 on their four-year anniversary.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy in May. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and bandmate Perrie Edwards announced their pregnancies days apart. Picture: Getty

Their wedding details have remained under wraps, but these two will no doubt settle into parenthood before continuing with their nuptials.

Little Mix are also preparing to head on tour in April 2022, declaring it 'babies on tour' when both of Leigh-Anne and Perrie's had been unveiled.

