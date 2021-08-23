Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth To Twin Babies With Fiancé Andre Gray

23 August 2021, 15:55

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twin babies
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twin babies. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have welcomed their first children together; twin babies!

Over two months after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, has become a mum to her first two babies with fiancé Andre Gray, 30, after welcoming twins!

Leigh-Anne announced the news on Instagram on August 23, sharing a sweet black and white photo of her little bundle of joys' feet.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Engaged And How Long Have They Been Together?

She wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two.... Our Cubbies are here."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together since 2016
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

She also revealed she gave birth on August 16, just five days before her bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It comes just a few months after Leigh-Anne shared her pregnancy with the world in a stunning photoshoot beside footballer Andre.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, with the Watford FC player popping the question in 2020 on their four-year anniversary.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy in May
Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy in May. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and bandmate Perrie Edwards announced their pregnancies days apart
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and bandmate Perrie Edwards announced their pregnancies days apart. Picture: Getty

Their wedding details have remained under wraps, but these two will no doubt settle into parenthood before continuing with their nuptials.

Little Mix are also preparing to head on tour in April 2022, declaring it 'babies on tour' when both of Leigh-Anne and Perrie's had been unveiled.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What prize do the Love Island winners get?

What Do Love Island Winners Actually Win? Inside The Cash Prize And Savage Twist

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Dating Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Relationship Rumours
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Millie Court looks unrecognisable in her teenage throwback pictures

Love Island’s Millie Is Unrecognisable In Unearthed Photos From Justin Bieber Fan Account

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Harry Styles' grandfather Brian has sadly passed away

Fans Rally Around Harry Styles & His Family After His Grandad Brian Dies

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him