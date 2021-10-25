Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Name The Little Mix Song ‘Special’ To Relationships With Alex & Andre

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock both hold one Little Mix song close to their hearts for the cutest reason – their boyfriends.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall continue to reminisce their Little Mix journey in podcast The Power of Little Mix with PopBuzz on Global Player.

And in episode three the girls discussed their favourite songs from their ‘Glory Days’ era, with Perrie and Leigh-Anne agreeing ‘Your Love’ is in their top favourite songs for reasons close to their hearts.

The girls – now both mums to their first babies – recorded the song around the time they were respectively dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray.

The Power of Little Mix is on Global Player. Picture: Global

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become parents. Picture: Getty

As they went through the track list of the 2016 album, remembering the likes of ‘Touch’, ‘Power’, ‘Down and Dirty’ and ‘Private Show’, Leigh-Anne added: “Oh my god, ‘Your Love’.”

After the girls agreed the tune is ‘a brilliant song’ – we see only facts here – Leigh-Anne and Perrie recalled listening to it on repeat after having just begun their new relationships with Andre, who Leigh-Anne is now engaged to, and Alex.

Leigh-Anne revealed: “And, do you know why as well? I always feel like it was quite special for me and Perrie because we'd just met Andre and Alex and that song was just like... ain't it?”

She added: “I just remember real quickly just being like, yeah, in a dream world.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray started dating in 2016. Picture: Getty

Little Mix reminisced their 'Glory Days' era. Picture: Getty

Perrie shared: “Kamille sent us a demo and I think me and Leigh-Anne like went into our bunks and we were listening to it like on repeat just every night like, 'Your love make me feel like'. We're pathetic.”

“So cute. So pathetic,” Leigh-Anne agreed.

Aw, our hearts!

