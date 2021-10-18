Little Mix Explain ‘Difficult Moment’ They Scrapped An Entire Album

18 October 2021, 17:06

Little Mix scrapped their entire third album
Little Mix scrapped their entire third album. Picture: Getty / Global
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall got honest about scrapping their entire third album in PopBuzz podcast ‘The Power of Little Mix’.

Little Mix may be the biggest girl band in the UK, but their journey to success wasn’t always plain sailing after they won The X Factor in 2011.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall recalled having to scrap their entire third album in episode two of podcast The Power of Little Mix on Global Player.

After announcing their plans to head on a US tour in 2014, the girls – then a foursome with Jesy Nelson – later issued a statement saying they wouldn’t be going ahead with the dates in order to work on their next album instead.

The Power of Little Mix is on Global Player
The Power of Little Mix is on Global Player. Picture: Global

Perrie told podcast host Sam Prance it was one of ‘the most difficult moments of our careers’, worsened by the fact they scrapped an entire album in the same year.

The new mum recalled the band came over to her house before they decided to start again: “We were sat on the floor. We were like, 'We cannot release this!'. Like, even though it was like..."

“It wasn’t good enough,” Leigh-Anne added.

“It was good but we're perfectionists, and if we put our name to something, it has to be incredible,” Perrie continued. "And we were like, 'It's just not good enough. We know we can do better.'

Little Mix scrapped their third album in 2014
Little Mix scrapped their third album in 2014. Picture: Getty

“We pulled the plug, we rang the label, and we were like, 'Nah, it's not happening!' And they were like, 'What do you mean?'. And we were like, 'We'll keep like...' I think we kept two or three songs and the rest we scrapped and started again, which was scary.”

Leigh-Anne revealed it was ‘Black Magic’ which helped them decide where to take the rest of the album: “I think that's what brought it altogether. I remember we all listened to that together and were like, 'Yeah, that's, this is it!’”

Little Mix are celebrating 10 years since making girl band history
Little Mix are celebrating 10 years since making girl band history. Picture: Getty

The girls gave a shoutout to their co-writer Kamille, who ‘saved the day’ in helping them write the rest of what went on to be ‘Get Weird’.

Little Mix also revealed one of their hit songs, ‘Love Me Like You’, has an explicit version, ‘F*** Me Like You’.

Perrie spilled they have ‘so many’ songs with versions with ‘naughty words’, but they always consider their younger audience.

Jade added: “I listen back to songs like 'A.D.I.D.A.S' and I'm like, 'How did we get away with that?’”

You can listen to The Power of Little Mix exclusively on Global Player.

