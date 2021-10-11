Little Mix Reminisce The Start Of Their Career & Iconic Individual Logos

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty / Global

By Capital FM

If you remember the logos Little Mix each had as they broke into the music industry, you’re a true stan.

Little Mix have been reflecting on their 10 years as the biggest girl group in the UK on their podcast with Popbuzz, The Power of Little Mix on Global Player.

And as Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall reminisced their early days during episode one, they gave us an insight into what went on behind the scenes as the girls decided on their branding, music style and individual lewks.

When Little Mix were catapulted into the spotlight – then as a four, with now-ex bandmate Jesy Nelson – Jade recalled they were raring to go, arriving at songwriting sessions and marketing meetings with individual notebooks.

Little Mix have been reflecting on their 10-year career. Picture: Getty

Jade recalled: “It's like bullet points of like, 'Who Leigh-Anne is in the group? What's her role? Perrie? What do we like wearing?' All this stuff. It was so sad. But yeah, we'd go in with our little books and come up with concepts and I suppose it was like songwriting bootcamp, wasn't it?”

Host Sam Prance then asked the girls about their individual logos in their 'DNA' era and whether that was a decision they made on their own.

Jade spilled: “That was very much us,” admitting they took inspiration from bands like the Spice Girls.

'Wings' was Little Mix's first single. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall made bow ties her thing. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

“We were like, 'We need logos’,” she said. “I’m thinking 'Boombox for Jesy', 'Cap for Leigh-Anne', 'Perrie has a flower', 'Jade has a bow'. It was all very that. I think it's 'cause we obviously really looked up to bands like the Spice Girls, and they really had like a solid identity, didn't they, individually.

“So we were like, how can we recreate that in our own way? That was kind of how that whole logo thing began, which I think, it was actually really cute.

“And I think it really worked at that time, especially 'cause we had a lot of younger fans at the beginning. It really worked well to sort of initiate who was who in the group.”

The girls also spoke about one of the first singles they loved, ‘Wings’, with Leigh-Anne recalling: “There was nothing like that on the radio at the time.”

Co-writer Iain James also joined the podcast to spill on his writing sessions with the girls, admitting he knew ‘straight away’ that ‘Wings’ would be their first single after ‘Cannonball’ – their X Factor winner’s single.

