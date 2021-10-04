Little Mix Celebrate 10 Years With Podcast 'The Power Of Little Mix'

Little Mix are celebrating 10 years of success by reminiscing their career highlights, learning curves, and girl power moves, in a brand new podcast, 'The Power of Little Mix'.

Little Mix have teamed up with PopBuzz for a podcast, The Power of Little Mix, celebrating 10 years as one of the country's biggest girl groups.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will be looking back at their massive journey since winning The X Factor way back in 2011, talking through all their experiences and favourite memories since shooting to fame overnight a decade ago.

Over five episodes, host Sam Prance will have exclusive interviews with the girls as well as members of their inner circle including the girls' co-writers, choreographers, and other icons from the world of Little Mix!

You can listen to The Power of Little Mix exclusively on Global Player.

