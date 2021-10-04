Little Mix Celebrate 10 Years With Podcast 'The Power Of Little Mix'
4 October 2021, 10:00 | Updated: 4 October 2021, 10:11
Little Mix are celebrating 10 years of success by reminiscing their career highlights, learning curves, and girl power moves, in a brand new podcast, 'The Power of Little Mix'.
Little Mix have teamed up with PopBuzz for a podcast, The Power of Little Mix, celebrating 10 years as one of the country's biggest girl groups.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will be looking back at their massive journey since winning The X Factor way back in 2011, talking through all their experiences and favourite memories since shooting to fame overnight a decade ago.
Over five episodes, host Sam Prance will have exclusive interviews with the girls as well as members of their inner circle including the girls' co-writers, choreographers, and other icons from the world of Little Mix!
You can listen to The Power of Little Mix exclusively on Global Player.
Listen to The Power of Little Mix
