Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares New Glimpse Of Adorable Twin Babies

5 November 2021, 15:15

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock treated her fans to a rare glimpse of her twin babies with Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a very rare clip of her twin babies with her Instagram followers.

The Little Mix star, who has chosen to keep her babies’ names and genders out of the spotlight, treated fans to a super rare glimpse of her little ones.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmaker recently enjoyed a big celebration with her loved ones for her 30th birthday and shared a sweet clip of the moment she said goodnight to her twins before heading on her first night out since becoming a mother.

Inside Little Mix's 'Between Us' Lyrics: The Ultimate Friendship Anthem

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a rare glimpse of her baby twins
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a rare glimpse of her baby twins. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twins in August
Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twins in August. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Posting the behind-the-scenes video montage from her 30th, Leigh-Anne can be seen hovering over her babies’ bed as she leaned in to say goodnight.

Leigh-Anne says while laughing: “Hi... do I look funny? Do I look funny to you?”

We then see a shot of her fiancé Andre Gray cradling one of their babies, as Leigh-Anne adds: “The bubbas are in good hands."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

"They've got their milk supply so, yeah, mama's going to have some fun," she added.

Leigh-Anne welcomed her babies in August, just a few days before bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her first son with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; baby Axel.

The ‘Confetti’ songstress announced the birth of her twins with a black and white snap of her little ones’ feet on Instagram, revealing that her and Andre’s ‘Cubbies are here’.

