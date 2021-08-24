Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies? Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray - here’s what we know about their baby names.

Three Little Mix babies have been welcomed into the world after Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twin babies, while Perrie Edwards welcomed her first bundle of joy!

Fans and loved ones of the ‘Confetti’ singers have been ecstatic about the news, with bandmate Jade Thirlwall even sharing a heartfelt post about becoming an auntie to the newborns.

Leigh-Anne announced that she and her fiancé Andre Gray had welcomed twin bubbas by sharing the most adorable black and white snap of their feet, and instantly our hearts were melting!

But have the couple revealed the name of their babies yet? Here’s what we know…

What has Leigh-Anne Pinnock named her twin babies? Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Similarly to bandmate Perrie, the engaged songstress is yet to reveal the name of her babies, keeping the gender quiet for now also.

Obviously, all that matters is that the pop stars welcomed healthy bubs, so understandably they are yet to announce the names of their little ones!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twin babies. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is yet to reveal her babies' names with Andre Gray. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne even managed to conceal the fact she was pregnant with twins, so as expected we’re sure details on her babies will remain private until she’s ready to share them with fans.

In a magical turn of events, Leigh-Anne’s older sister Sairah Pinnock as well Little Mix’s band manager Samantha Cox have both welcomed babies recently, too!

While the new mamas are spending time enjoying motherhood, fans will have to wait and see what they’ve named the mini Mixers!

