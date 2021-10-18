Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s 30th Birthday Party From Pictures To Celeb Guests

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated turning 30 with a lavish birthday party with her nearest and dearest.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has marked her 30th birthday with an incredible party full of her loved ones.

The Little Mix star was joined by her closest friends and family over the weekend as she celebrated the milestone, just months after giving birth to her twins.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reflects Being ‘Shy Little Girl Who Chased Her Dreams’ On 30th Birthday

The ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress, who’s engaged to Andre Gray, stole the show with a stunning red mesh jumpsuit covered with a velvet wrap skirt.

The new mama looked incredible as she partied the night away with her loved ones.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated turning 30. Picture: Instagram

Sugababes' Keisha Buchanan partied with Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: @keishabuchanan/Instagram

Some of Leigh-Anne’s celeb pals were in attendance including Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, while her sister Sairah organised the bash.

The ‘Confetti’ singer shared snaps from her evening on Instagram including a heartwarming photo with Andre, which she simply captioned: “You… always and forever,” alongside a heart emoji.

The partygoers at Leigh-Anne’s bash were treated to a dessert table full of sweet treats as well as a live band called the Compozers.

Leigh-Anne's party was full of sweet treats and decorations. Picture: Instagram

The X Factor star celebrated her birthday earlier this month with a meal out with her loved ones, where she reflected on her twenties and her run-up to turning 30.

She also received an unbelievable present from Andre as she revealed that he gifted her with her ‘dream’ car – a khaki Land Rover Defender which costs upward of £95k.

This comes just two months after the Boxing Day actress welcomed her twin babies with her fiancée in the same month her bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

