Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart

4 May 2021, 16:35

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah are both expecting babies!
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah are both expecting babies! Picture: @sairah_pinnock/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah announced their pregnancies weeks apart!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sent fans into meltdown after announcing she’s expecting her first baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.

The ‘Confetti’ songstress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps from her maternity shoot, which showed her and her footballer beau embracing her growing baby bump.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Pregnant: Little Mix Star Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Andre Gray

If that wasn’t exciting enough, it turns out that their family is expanding by two as the Little Mix star’s older sister, Sairah, is also pregnant!

Announcing their pregnancies weeks apart, Sairah, who boasts a striking resemblance to her pop star sister, shared the news on Instagram in April, writing: “Baby Pinnock-Roberts."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby with fiance Andre Gray.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby with fiance Andre Gray. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

She was flooded with ‘Congrats’ messages from her loved ones, including her sister’s bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

Following Leigh-Anne’s announcement, Sairah, who already has a nine-year-old son called Kailum, expressed just how excited she is to share this journey with her little sis.

She wrote: “My baby sister is going to be a mummy [crying emoji] can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!”, before joking that their other sister, Sian-Louise is going to be “one busy Aunty”!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her sister Sairah are both pregnant at the same time.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her sister Sairah are both pregnant at the same time. Picture: Getty
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah are both expecting babies.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her big sister Sairah are both expecting babies. Picture: @sairah_pinnock/Instagram

If that isn’t the definition of cousin goals, we don’t know what is!

Fans are super excited for Leigh-Anne, who got engaged last year, to start her family, with many getting emotional on social media as ‘Leigh-Anne’ started trending on Twitter amid her pregnancy announcement.

Congrats to both of the new mamas!

