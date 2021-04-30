Little Mix ‘Confetti' Saweetie Remix Meaning Explained As Lyrics Celebrate Independence

Little Mix have released their new single 'Confetti' featuring Saweetie. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix just dropped their first single as a trio, 'Confetti' featuring Saweetie, and here’s the meaning behind the lyrics.

Little Mix have just released their first-ever single as a trio, with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock dropping ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie.

The new song marks the band’s first release since Jesy Nelson left the band in December.

‘Confetti’ is the title track of the girls’ sixth album, which was released in November last year, just weeks before Jesy’s exit from the group.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

Fans are also hoping for a music video to accompany ‘Confetti’ after Perrie teased back in February that they were “shooting a music video for their new song” - fingers crossed it’s for this one!

So, what are Little Mix singing about in ‘Confetti’ and what are the full lyrics?

Let’s take a look…

Little Mix dropped 'Confetti' featuring Saweetie on April 30. Picture: Single Artwork

What is Little Mix singing about in ‘Confetti’ lyrics?

In true Little Mix style, the ‘Confetti’ lyrics point to being strong and independent.

The lyrics celebrate independence following a breakup, giving off a super feel-good vibe.

Here are the full lyrics to the song so you can take a look for yourself.

Little Mix dropped their first track as a trio. Picture: Getty

Saweetie features on Little Mix's 'Confetti'. Picture: Getty

Little Mix ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie full lyrics

[Intro: Jade & Saweetie]

Little Mix

Hey

Saweetie, hmm

Oh-oh

Let's go



[Verse 1: Perrie, Jade]

We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day

Got all my friends here with me

And I don't need ya, I don't need ya

Got this dress up on me

So I don't need your stress up on me

Baby, we're done, c'est la vie

Now I don't need ya, I don't need ya



[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]

Should've left your a** from time ago

Didn't love me then, but now I do

I used to sit at home and cry for you

Diamonds on my neck, I shine for you

Ain't blocking my blessings anymore

Never be the girl I was before

I'ma let the good things in my life rain down



[Chorus: Jade]

From the sky, drop like confetti

All eyes on me, so V.I.P

All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti

Drop it down

You're missin' me, but I'm finally free

I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti



[Verse 2: Jade, Perrie]

Flashing lights, I ain't got no worry on my mind

Know that you're mad, I realised

That I don't need ya, I don't need ya

So, DJ, say my name like it's my birthday

You're just a memory

And, boy, I don't need ya, I don't need ya



[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne, Jade]

Should've left your a** from time ago (Time ago)

Didn't love me then, but now I do (Now I do)

I'ma let the good things in my life rain down



[Chorus: Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jade]

From the sky, drop like confetti

All eyes on me (on me yeah), so V.I.P

All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (Woah)

You're missin' me, but I'm finally free (You're missin' me, finally free)

I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti (So let it rain down) (Rain like confetti)



[Post-Chorus: (Perrie), Leigh-Anne, Jade]

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down (let it, let it rain down)

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down (let it rain down)

(Oh, la-la-la)

Rain



[Verse 3: Saweetie]

So my girl hit me up about a f**k-boy dude

I said hold on, hold on, what he said he did to you?

Caught him sending d**k pics and a couple of nudes

S**t, we could chop it off and I'ma body this dude

I don't play that s**t (No, no), beat his ass up (Trauma)

Ride or die, uh, n****, I’m a Yoko Ono (Ono)

I'm an icy b***h, you gonna miss these lips

Now I'ma have to slap yours or might also rise your tips

I'm a Cancer baby, but I got Scorpio ways

Credit high, I'm on my cards, top one is my face

Get a pedi' in my Tesi', yeah, there's plenty of space

New e-girl on the block, they all copy and paste

Face on Halle, body on Chloe, yeah

You give me the chance, I'ma give it to your homie

Butt on paddy, so promiscuous, you ain't gettin' this



[Chorus: Leigh-Anne with Jade, Perrie]

From the sky, drop like confetti (Yeah)

All eyes on me, so V.I.P

All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (All of my dreams)

You're missin' me (You're missin' me), but I'm finally free (I'm finally free)

I got what I need (I've got what I need), so let it rain down like confetti



[Outro: Jade, Leigh-Anne]

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down

(Oh, la-la-la)

Let it rain down

(Oh, la-la-la) (Oh let it rain down)

Rain

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital