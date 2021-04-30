Little Mix ‘Confetti' Saweetie Remix Meaning Explained As Lyrics Celebrate Independence
30 April 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 10:39
Little Mix just dropped their first single as a trio, 'Confetti' featuring Saweetie, and here’s the meaning behind the lyrics.
Little Mix have just released their first-ever single as a trio, with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock dropping ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie.
The new song marks the band’s first release since Jesy Nelson left the band in December.
‘Confetti’ is the title track of the girls’ sixth album, which was released in November last year, just weeks before Jesy’s exit from the group.
Fans are also hoping for a music video to accompany ‘Confetti’ after Perrie teased back in February that they were “shooting a music video for their new song” - fingers crossed it’s for this one!
So, what are Little Mix singing about in ‘Confetti’ and what are the full lyrics?
Let’s take a look…
What is Little Mix singing about in ‘Confetti’ lyrics?
In true Little Mix style, the ‘Confetti’ lyrics point to being strong and independent.
The lyrics celebrate independence following a breakup, giving off a super feel-good vibe.
Here are the full lyrics to the song so you can take a look for yourself.
Little Mix ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie full lyrics
[Intro: Jade & Saweetie]
Little Mix
Hey
Saweetie, hmm
Oh-oh
Let's go
[Verse 1: Perrie, Jade]
We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day
Got all my friends here with me
And I don't need ya, I don't need ya
Got this dress up on me
So I don't need your stress up on me
Baby, we're done, c'est la vie
Now I don't need ya, I don't need ya
[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]
Should've left your a** from time ago
Didn't love me then, but now I do
I used to sit at home and cry for you
Diamonds on my neck, I shine for you
Ain't blocking my blessings anymore
Never be the girl I was before
I'ma let the good things in my life rain down
[Chorus: Jade]
From the sky, drop like confetti
All eyes on me, so V.I.P
All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti
Drop it down
You're missin' me, but I'm finally free
I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti
[Verse 2: Jade, Perrie]
Flashing lights, I ain't got no worry on my mind
Know that you're mad, I realised
That I don't need ya, I don't need ya
So, DJ, say my name like it's my birthday
You're just a memory
And, boy, I don't need ya, I don't need ya
[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne, Jade]
Should've left your a** from time ago (Time ago)
Didn't love me then, but now I do (Now I do)
I'ma let the good things in my life rain down
[Chorus: Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jade]
From the sky, drop like confetti
All eyes on me (on me yeah), so V.I.P
All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (Woah)
You're missin' me, but I'm finally free (You're missin' me, finally free)
I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti (So let it rain down) (Rain like confetti)
[Post-Chorus: (Perrie), Leigh-Anne, Jade]
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down (let it, let it rain down)
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down (let it rain down)
(Oh, la-la-la)
Rain
[Verse 3: Saweetie]
So my girl hit me up about a f**k-boy dude
I said hold on, hold on, what he said he did to you?
Caught him sending d**k pics and a couple of nudes
S**t, we could chop it off and I'ma body this dude
I don't play that s**t (No, no), beat his ass up (Trauma)
Ride or die, uh, n****, I’m a Yoko Ono (Ono)
I'm an icy b***h, you gonna miss these lips
Now I'ma have to slap yours or might also rise your tips
I'm a Cancer baby, but I got Scorpio ways
Credit high, I'm on my cards, top one is my face
Get a pedi' in my Tesi', yeah, there's plenty of space
New e-girl on the block, they all copy and paste
Face on Halle, body on Chloe, yeah
You give me the chance, I'ma give it to your homie
Butt on paddy, so promiscuous, you ain't gettin' this
[Chorus: Leigh-Anne with Jade, Perrie]
From the sky, drop like confetti (Yeah)
All eyes on me, so V.I.P
All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (All of my dreams)
You're missin' me (You're missin' me), but I'm finally free (I'm finally free)
I got what I need (I've got what I need), so let it rain down like confetti
[Outro: Jade, Leigh-Anne]
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down
(Oh, la-la-la)
Let it rain down
(Oh, la-la-la) (Oh let it rain down)
Rain
