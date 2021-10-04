Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Fiancé Gifts Her £95k Jeep For Her 30th Birthday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates turning 30. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s fiancé Andre Gray bought her her dream car to celebrate her turning 30.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is celebrating her 30th birthday almost two months after becoming a mum to twin babies.

And to mark the huge milestone, footballer Andre Gray treated his fiancé to a £95,000 jeep.

Little Mix Celebrate 10 Years With Podcast 'The Power Of Little Mix'

Leigh-Anne’s husband-to-be started the celebrations a day early, gifting the pop star a khaki Mercedes Benz G-Class.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiancé gifted her a khaki jeep. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The new mum took to Instagram to share the extravagant gift with her millions of followers, writing: “Always wanted a Green car, boy did good @andregray_, this is the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

In the pictures Leigh-Anne sat on the bonnet of her new whip, wearing a grey tracksuit and white trainers, grinning at the camera.

Leigh-Anne and Andre became parents this summer after welcoming twins in August.

The couple announced in May they were expecting their first child together, but months later revealed they welcomed their “cubbies”, twins whose names the pair are yet to share.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together since 2016. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins in August. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, getting engaged on their anniversary in May 2020.

Next year, Little Mix will head on tour, taking their babies with them after bandmate Perrie Edwards also became a mum this summer.

Despite becoming parents the girls have continued working, filming numerous music videos while pregnant and announcing the release of their Greatest Hits album to celebrate 10 years of success this November.

They're also set to drop more new music on the upcoming milestone.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital