Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reflects Being ‘Shy Little Girl Who Chased Her Dreams’ On 30th Birthday

6 October 2021, 10:57

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reflected on how much she's grown
Leigh-Anne Pinnock reflected on how much she's grown. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock reflected on how much she’s changed as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 30 this week and the new mum marked the occasion with a meal out with her ‘nearest and dearest’.

Sharing a photo of her glamorous birthday outfit, a ruffled blue mini dress, Leigh-Anne reflected on Instagram about being a ‘shy little girl’ to a woman who ‘found her voice.’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Fiancé Gifts Her £95k Jeep For Her 30th Birthday

She wrote in the sweet caption: “From the shy little girl who used to ‘hate peoples’ to the determined girl who chased and manifested her dream, found her voice, blocked out the haters, knows her worth and took control.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated turning 30
Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated turning 30. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her birthday with all of her loved ones
Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her birthday with all of her loved ones. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

“30 looks real good. Had the most beautiful night with my nearest and dearest... feeling very blessed and lucky.”

Not only did Leigh-Anne become a mum to twin babies this year, but she fronted a documentary on racial inequality, landed her first role in a movie, became an ambassador for Maybelline and reached 10 years of success with Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne’s 7 million followers are obsessed with her post, with one person rightly commenting: “There she is! Wow!”

“Come on queen,” wrote another.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum this year
Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum this year. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was gifted her dream car by fiancé Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was gifted her dream car by fiancé Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

“Proud of u,” replied someone else.

Leigh-Anne’s post comes after she welcomed her babies with fiancé Andre Gray in August, taking some time away from the spotlight as she adjusts to her new life as a mum.

Ahead of her birthday she revealed Andre bought her an early gift, her ‘dream’ car – a khaki Land Rover Defender which costs upward of £95k.

