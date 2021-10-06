Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reflects Being ‘Shy Little Girl Who Chased Her Dreams’ On 30th Birthday
6 October 2021, 10:57
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock reflected on how much she’s changed as she celebrated her 30th birthday.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 30 this week and the new mum marked the occasion with a meal out with her ‘nearest and dearest’.
Sharing a photo of her glamorous birthday outfit, a ruffled blue mini dress, Leigh-Anne reflected on Instagram about being a ‘shy little girl’ to a woman who ‘found her voice.’
She wrote in the sweet caption: “From the shy little girl who used to ‘hate peoples’ to the determined girl who chased and manifested her dream, found her voice, blocked out the haters, knows her worth and took control.
“30 looks real good. Had the most beautiful night with my nearest and dearest... feeling very blessed and lucky.”
Not only did Leigh-Anne become a mum to twin babies this year, but she fronted a documentary on racial inequality, landed her first role in a movie, became an ambassador for Maybelline and reached 10 years of success with Little Mix.
Leigh-Anne’s 7 million followers are obsessed with her post, with one person rightly commenting: “There she is! Wow!”
“Come on queen,” wrote another.
“Proud of u,” replied someone else.
Leigh-Anne’s post comes after she welcomed her babies with fiancé Andre Gray in August, taking some time away from the spotlight as she adjusts to her new life as a mum.
Ahead of her birthday she revealed Andre bought her an early gift, her ‘dream’ car – a khaki Land Rover Defender which costs upward of £95k.
