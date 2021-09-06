The Touching Meaning Behind Perrie Edwards’ Baby Name

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain named their baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have finally revealed the name of their baby.

Perrie Edwards and footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby together in August and now Little Mix fans finally know the tot’s adorable name; Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The new mum stayed understandably tight-lipped on her first born’s moniker for a couple of weeks, but fans are loving the couple’s name choice.

Perrie announced his name alongside two heart-melting pictures of her son tucked cutely into a blanket with a blue bobble hat on his head.

Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first baby in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

She wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

But what does Perrie’s baby name mean?

The name Axel is of German and Scandinavian origin according to Nameberry, meaning ‘father of peace’ – and he looks pretty peaceful to us!

Fans of Perrie will know it bears a close similarity to the name of her boyfriend, Alex.

Alex’s name could have also been in the running for their firstborn, so it could be they switched things up just a little so their son has a name of his own.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum around the same time as bandmate Perrie. Picture: Getty

After Perrie’s announcement, Mixers flooded her comments congratulating the couple and complimenting the beautiful name.

Mollie King commented: “Adorable,” while bandmate Jade Thirwall replied with some cute emojis and a heart.

The band’s songwriter Kamille also added: “Awww Axel!”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray are yet to share the names of their own new babies, after welcoming twins shortly before Perrie welcomed her little one.

