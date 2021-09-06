On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
6 September 2021, 12:49
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have finally revealed the name of their baby.
Perrie Edwards and footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby together in August and now Little Mix fans finally know the tot’s adorable name; Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The new mum stayed understandably tight-lipped on her first born’s moniker for a couple of weeks, but fans are loving the couple’s name choice.
Inside Little Mix's Bop 'Love (Sweet Love)' As Self-Love Lyrics Explained
Perrie announced his name alongside two heart-melting pictures of her son tucked cutely into a blanket with a blue bobble hat on his head.
She wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”
But what does Perrie’s baby name mean?
The name Axel is of German and Scandinavian origin according to Nameberry, meaning ‘father of peace’ – and he looks pretty peaceful to us!
Fans of Perrie will know it bears a close similarity to the name of her boyfriend, Alex.
Alex’s name could have also been in the running for their firstborn, so it could be they switched things up just a little so their son has a name of his own.
After Perrie’s announcement, Mixers flooded her comments congratulating the couple and complimenting the beautiful name.
Mollie King commented: “Adorable,” while bandmate Jade Thirwall replied with some cute emojis and a heart.
The band’s songwriter Kamille also added: “Awww Axel!”
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray are yet to share the names of their own new babies, after welcoming twins shortly before Perrie welcomed her little one.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital