5 Times Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Were Couple Goals

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for three years. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are one of the cutest couples around and we’ve rounded up some of their best moments together.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been dating Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for three years and they’ve had some serious #goals moments!

The pair have gone from strength to strength and have definitely become one of the hottest couples in showbiz.

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

As we look back at their love story, here are five times they have proven to be absolute relationship goals and we’re sure you’ll agree with each one!

Perrie & Alex’s first Christmas together

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spent their first Christmas together three years ago. Picture: Instagram

With the pair having only been an item for a few months at this point, they were more loved-up than ever in their Christmas snap, where they marked their first festive season together, back in 2017.

The cute snap showed Perrie in Alex’s arms as she stared lovingly at him, writing in her caption: “I got exactly what I wanted and I’m staring at it.”

This really marked the first for many more adorable snaps to come!

Perrie & Alex moving in together

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have a stunning home. Picture: Instagram

It wasn’t long before Perrie and Alex decided to take the next step in their relationship and move in together.

In January 2018, they started sharing a home, despite their busy schedules keeping them apart a lot of the time.

However, they’ve more than made up for it after deciding to quarantine together during lockdown with their dogs and they seem to be having the best time!

Perrie and Alex dominating TikTok together

During their time in isolation together, some people would get bored, but not these two!

What’s better to keep you occupied than joining in on a viral TikTok trend - and they smashed it!

The clip got thousands of views and had fans praising how cute they were together.

Perrie congratulating Alex on Premier League win

Perrie Edwards celebrated the Liverpool win. Picture: Instagram

After Liverpool FC won the Premier League, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker was quick to share a photo of her man, gushing about how proud she was of him.

She took to Instagram and wrote: “This picture makes me so happy.

“HE makes me so happy! @alexoxchamberlain.”

Perrie praising Alex on Instagram

Perrie Edwards told fans how much she appreciated her bae. Picture: Instagram

The LM5 singer reposted an adorable black and white fan-made collage of her and her bae, and gave us yet another reason as to why the pair are the cutest!

She wrote: “Nothing makes me happier than this man weigh errrr @alexoxchamberlain [sic] [heart emoji].”

Perrie definitely isn’t shy about showing off her man and we’re so here for it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News