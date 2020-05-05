Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share First ‘Family Portrait’ With Adorable Dogs

Perrie and Alex are currently isolating together at their home in London. Picture: Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have shared their first ‘family portrait’ on Instagram.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the definition of relationship goals.

The pair, who have been dating since 2017, are currently isolating together at their gorgeous home in London and it looks like they’re having a great time.

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Fresh-Faced Quarantine Snap

Not only have they been cooking together and mastering TikTok routines, Perrie has also been trying out some new hair looks and serving us some incredible live vocals. Even Celine Dion is a fan.

On Monday night, they sent fans wild when the Little Mix singer shared their first ‘family portrait’ on Instagram.

Perrie captioned the snap: "Quarantine nights."

In the shot, the pair can be seen chilling next to a fire in their garden and holding their two adorable dogs, Hatchi and Travis, and the fans are loving it!

“Okay this is the cutest little family ever and that’s a fact,” wrote one.

Another added: “Finally a family picture!”

Others commented on how the pair are ‘the cutest’ and ‘most beautiful’ couple, while others praised Alex for ‘making Perrie so happy’.

Perrie and Alex seem more in love than ever and we can’t help but wonder (and hope) they’ll get married soon! (Don’t forget our invite, guys).

The Little Mix: The Search singer hasn’t been shy about the fact she wants to wed her footballer beau one day.

When asked by a magazine where she sees her relationship with Alex heading, she replied: “Definitely marriage.”

She added: “I hear a violinist and I’m like, “That’s going in my wedding!

“I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News