All The Little Mix Pregnancy Pictures Of Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Bumps

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced their pregnancies days apart and fans can’t wait for the two Little Mix babies! Here’s a roundup of all the glowing snaps of their baby bumps so far.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both pregnant and expecting their first babies this year!

The ‘Confetti’ singers announced their pregnancies days apart and have expressed how excited they are to share their journeys as first-time mamas together.

Inside Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Shared Pregnancy Journey

With the girls already stepping into their new era of music and teasing the idea of ‘Little Mix babies on tour’ we already know that their bandmate, Jade Thirlwall, will make the best auntie.

To keep up with the ‘Sweet Melody’ stars’ pregnancy journeys, we’ve put together all of Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s baby bump pictures so far.

Let’s take a look…

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s pregnancy announcement

Leigh-Anne took to Instagram on May 4 to reveal the news that she’s pregnant, sharing the most magical photo shoot!

Wearing a stunning green silk dress, she embraced her baby bump alongside her fiancé Andre Gray, who she got engaged to last year.

She wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

Perrie Edwards' pregnancy announcement

On May 10, Perrie posted a black-and-white picture of her and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain embracing her baby bump, alongside another gorgeous snap of them beaming.

She wrote: “So happy to be on this Wilde journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock cradling their baby bumps in their first joint photo

In a snap posted by Little Mix’s manager, Samantha Cox (who is also pregnant!!) the trio flaunted their baby bumps in a beautiful snap which makes us a tad emotional each time we look at it, tbh.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards embrace their baby bumps alongside Little Mix's manager. Picture: Samantha Cox/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ first public appearance with their bumps

Little Mix's first public outing since Perrie and Leigh-Anne announced their pregnancies. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday night, the Little Mix girls co-ordinated their outfits to all wear white, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie showing off their growing baby bumps in their first public appearance.

It goes without saying that they looked so angelic!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards wore baggy clothing to hide their bumps

Little Mix wore baggy clothing to hide Perrie and Leigh-Anne's bumps. Picture: Getty

In true Little Mix style, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade stood by each other and altered their outfits to keep their announcements a secret until they were ready to share the news with the world.

When taking a visit to Capital’s studios to join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the girls all sported baggy clothing, which at first we all thought was just another stunning wardrobe choice, but it turns out they were being the sweetest pals ever!

Jade even joined in on it so that no one would suspect a thing - and it worked!

