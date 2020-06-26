Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Gushes Over Liverpool Footballer Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: ‘He Makes Me So Happy’

Perrie has praised her footballer boyfriend on Instagram. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes her ‘so happy’ in an Instagram post.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has been gushing over her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram.

The ‘LM5’ singer re-shared a photograph of the Liverpool player, who she lives with in a stunning property, which was taken moments after his team won the Premier League on Thursday night.

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Little Mix?

Perrie said Alex makes her 'so happy'. Picture: instagram

She captioned the post: “This picture makes me so happy. HE makes me so happy!”

The lovebirds have been spending lots of time together recently due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Perrie should have been touring with her bandmates right now and working on her new talent show, Little Mix: The Search.

Alex was asked how he was finding isolating with Perrie during a recent Instagram Q&A and whether she was ‘annoying’ him ‘yet’.

He replied: “She has been tremendous during quarantine.

“She’s a proper house wifey. She’s been cleaning up, cooking everyday. Meals have been unbelievable.

“She doesn’t get annoyed at me playing on the Playstation.

“She’s top, I love her.”

Could they get any cuter?!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!