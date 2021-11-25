Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays Vocals Whilst Pregnant In The Studio

25 November 2021, 16:08

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives a stunning performance
Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives a stunning performance. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Fans can't stop watching the behind-the-scenes clip of Leigh-Anne Pinnock singing effortlessly whilst pregnant.

This video of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock laying down the vocals as she cradles her baby bump is guaranteed to melt your heart!

The girl group have had quite the year, with the release of the greatest hits album 'Between Us' and the filming of an impressive five music videos whilst Leigh-Anne and Perrie Edwards were pregnant.

Jade Thirlwall Signs With The Same Management As Harry Styles

A throwback video of the 30-year-old star effortlessly tracking vocals in the studio to 'Love (Sweet Love)'.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recorded multiple songs whilst pregnant
Leigh-Anne Pinnock recorded multiple songs whilst pregnant. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

In the clip, Leigh-Anne – who has just landed her first solo presenting gig at the MOBO Awards – shows off her range whilst in her third trimester.

The Boxing Day actress records adlibs for the empowerment anthem, singing: "Love, sweet love. I'm gon' give it to, give me some of that."

As she belts, she holds her belly in the behind the scenes video, delivering some seriously impressive vocal runs in the process!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock delivers the most dreamy vocals in the studio
Leigh-Anne Pinnock delivers the most dreamy vocals in the studio. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray in August, with bandmate Perrie giving birth to baby Axel just a week later!

Fans couldn't get enough of the clip, and neither can we!

