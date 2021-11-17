Inside Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's First Family Holiday With Baby Axel

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards just treated fans to a series of snaps from her adorable first holiday with her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s baby boy, Axel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are thriving as first-time parents to their beautiful baby boy, Axel.

The Little Mix star and her Premier League footballer beau enjoyed a relaxing getaway with their adorable three-month-old for the first time, and we are living for the snaps!

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

The A-list couple jetted off to Dubai with their little one, where they all enjoyed the sunshine during Axel’s first holiday.

Perrie shared a series of photos on Instagram, simply captioning them: “Some wholesome holiday content,” starting with a stunning holiday selfie.

Perrie Edwards enjoyed a getaway with her family. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards shared snaps of baby Axel on his first holiday. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look loved-up on holiday. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

The ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress went on to share adorable photos of her newborn, including the most adorable snap of her cradling Axel in the sun.

Perrie also shared some sun-kissed snaps alongside her bestie and cousin Ellie Hemmings, who also went to Dubai with the couple.

The ‘Holiday’ hitmaker posed for a loved-up photo with Alex in one snap, and it’s safe to say Axel’s parents are the definition of couple goals!

Perrie Edwards shared adorable holiday photos with baby Axel. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

The Little Mix star soaked in the sun during her sunny getaway. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards' son Axel enjoyed his first holiday. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie revealed that her mum also joined the family holiday, as she shared a video to her Instagram Stories of her catching some rays while her mum looked after baby Axel.

“Top tip: take your mammy on holiday to play nanny,” she joked.

Bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were just as in awe of the snaps as the rest of us as they both took to the comments to share just how ‘glowing’ she looked!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital