Leigh-Anne Pinnock Lands First Hosting Gig Away From Little Mix – Presenting MOBO Awards With Munya Chuwawa

24 November 2021, 12:54 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 14:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first presenting job away from her girlband sisters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are soaring in their careers as individuals alongside the success of Little Mix, and new mum Leigh-Anne has just announced her latest job.

The pop sensation and business owner will be hosting the MOBO Awards this December, alongside comedian Munya Chuwawa.

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

The 30-year-old couldn’t wait to share the news with Mixers, confessing she’s ‘p*****g her pants’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hosting the MOBO Awards
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hosting the MOBO Awards. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Little Mix are taking on projects away from the band
Little Mix are taking on projects away from the band. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: “Guess who's hosting the @moboawards 2021!!?? Only little old me and the comedy genius that is @munyachawawa Gassed, Honoured, Excited and slightly p****** my pants!

“But it's going to be sooo much fun! Don't miss it!”

The MOBO Awards will air live on YouTube on 5 December at 8pm.

Fans rushed to tell Leigh-Anne how proud they are of her, as she takes on solo ventures away from Little Mix.

The presenting gig comes after the success of the documentary she fronted earlier this year, Race, Pop & Power where she highlighted racial and social inequalities in the music industry.

And in 2020 the girls hosted the MTV EMAs, so it’s certainly not Leigh-Annne’s first rodeo.

Each of the Little Mix ladies have been taking on projects outside of the band recently, with Jade working with brands such as Ellesse and Beauty Bay and Perrie launching her own clothing line, Disora.

This year, Leigh-Anne is not only making her solo presenting debut, but she’s making her acting debut too – in Christmas film Boxing Day.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Weeknd has bagged three Grammy nominations after being snubbed last year

The Weeknd’s New Grammy Nominations, History Of Being Snubbed & Boycotting Explained

The Love Island 2020 couples still together

The Love Island UK 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Taylor Swift sang 'Champagne Problems' during a dress fitting

WATCH: Taylor Swift Singing During Wedding Dress Fitting Is The Most Beautiful Video You’ll See Today
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split

Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split After 'Hard Couple Of Weeks'

Love Island

Has Naughty Boy left I'm A Celebrity?

Does Naughty Boy Leave I’m A Celebrity?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him