Leigh-Anne Pinnock Lands First Hosting Gig Away From Little Mix – Presenting MOBO Awards With Munya Chuwawa

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first presenting job away from her girlband sisters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are soaring in their careers as individuals alongside the success of Little Mix, and new mum Leigh-Anne has just announced her latest job.

The pop sensation and business owner will be hosting the MOBO Awards this December, alongside comedian Munya Chuwawa.

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

The 30-year-old couldn’t wait to share the news with Mixers, confessing she’s ‘p*****g her pants’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hosting the MOBO Awards. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Little Mix are taking on projects away from the band. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: “Guess who's hosting the @moboawards 2021!!?? Only little old me and the comedy genius that is @munyachawawa Gassed, Honoured, Excited and slightly p****** my pants!

“But it's going to be sooo much fun! Don't miss it!”

The MOBO Awards will air live on YouTube on 5 December at 8pm.

Fans rushed to tell Leigh-Anne how proud they are of her, as she takes on solo ventures away from Little Mix.

The presenting gig comes after the success of the documentary she fronted earlier this year, Race, Pop & Power where she highlighted racial and social inequalities in the music industry.

And in 2020 the girls hosted the MTV EMAs, so it’s certainly not Leigh-Annne’s first rodeo.

Each of the Little Mix ladies have been taking on projects outside of the band recently, with Jade working with brands such as Ellesse and Beauty Bay and Perrie launching her own clothing line, Disora.

This year, Leigh-Anne is not only making her solo presenting debut, but she’s making her acting debut too – in Christmas film Boxing Day.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital