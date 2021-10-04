Thanks To Jade Thirlwall We Can Now Do Our Eyeshadow As Dreamy As Little Mix

4 October 2021, 15:26

Jade Thirlwall is on a roll with her solo projects, and her latest collab means we can all recreate her fierce makeup lewks.

The Little Mix ladies have been taking on more commitments away from the group and they are killing it.

Jade Thirlwall announced her latest venture on Monday morning, revealing she’s curated a 42-pan eyeshadow palette with Beauty Bay so we can all recreate her fierce winged eyeliner, glitter lids and smokey eyes.

Ahead of its launch Jade posted a spacey promotional video to showcase some of her creations with the palette.

Jade Thirlwall has made a palette of all her favourite eyeshadow colours
Jade Thirlwall has made a palette of all her favourite eyeshadow colours. Picture: Beauty Bay

Did you see that electric blue wing!?

Jade looks as sensational as ever in the vid, rocking a string of lewks that wouldn’t look out of place on a Little Mix video shoot.

The beauty site are calling it their ‘most astrological’ collab to date, as the colours are inspired by Jade’s passion for crystals, spirituality and astrology.

"I knew that together we could create my dream palette, something which my fans can use to create out of this world of lewks,” she told Glamour magazine.

Jade Thirlwall's palette is astrology-inspired
Jade Thirlwall's palette is astrology-inspired. Picture: Beauty Bay

The palette is available from Monday 11th October at 8am.

Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock was among the first to comment on Jade's announcement, writing: “This is so major.”

Jade’s boyfriend Jordan Stephens also wrote: “Gorgeous.”

One fan accurately pointed out: “Can’t wait to see what the colours are named, bet they have some cracking titles,” and we bet they’re not wrong.

Jade Thirlwall is the queen of the eyeliner flick
Jade Thirlwall is the queen of the eyeliner flick. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade’s eyeshadow palette is her latest career curveball in a string of moves outside of Little Mix.

Last month she was unveiled as the face of Ellesse’s latest collection and just a few days ago she made a TV appearance – on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

