Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Empowering Swimwear Brand 'In A Seashell'

4 April 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 11:40

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her own swimwear brand 'In A Seashell'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her own swimwear brand 'In A Seashell'. Picture: In A Seashell/Instagram @Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching a swim wear brand that encourages self love and confidence, so sign us up!

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she's launching a bikini line, 'In A Seashell' a name chosen to represent women's bodies- in time for Summer 2019 to

Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?

Leigh-Anne announced the launch on her Instagram page which has 4.6million followers, writing:

"So for the past year and a half I’ve been working on something very very exciting with my girl @gabriellenikita we are so excited to reveal we will be launching our very own swimwear brand called @inaseashell a brand that not only promotes self love but encourages anyone who wears it to feel confident and sexy AF!"

"So this summer we’ve got you covered because it’s launching in April! So keep your eyes PEELED and your ears OPEN! It’s coming."

The name 'In A Seashell' was chosen to because “Like seashells we are beautiful and unique, each with a story to tell” to deliver the brands message of empowering women to love their bodies, exactly like 'Strip' in LM5.

The girls have been working on solo endorsement and brand deals recently, with Leigh-Anne also releasing a collection with Umbro, LeighAnneXUmbro which is a sports luxe inspired line.

The Little Mix ladies have also been over in the US for the past week but remaining tight lipped about what is is their working on, with some fans suggesting it was a music video, and a snippet of them inside a recording studio suggesting they're making new music.

The band are definitely in for a 2019 and we can't wait to see what other solo ventures the band start working on!

