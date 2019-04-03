Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?

3 April 2019, 14:13

Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why
Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why. Picture: PA

Little Mix have been spotted in LA and fans have a whole lot of suspicions about what Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade are up to.

Little Mix have been spotted out and about in LA, much to the surprise of unsuspecting US fans who've spotted them and fans really want to know what the ladies are up to with suspicions ranging from music videos to working on the rumoured After Movie soundtrack.

Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable

Fans started freaking out as they haven't all been across the pond together in a while and were spotted riding electric scooters, but have kept tight lipped about what they're up to.

Perrie rushed back to the UK to catch Drake at the O2 (or, O3) but Leigh-Anne was filmed by Vas Morgan singing 'Woman Like Me' in a club, and Jade has been living her best life in a gay bar doing shots with drag queens, because, Jade.

Some think the girls were pre-recording promo performances for a single they're dropping in April, others have heard whispers they're in the studio recording new music and rumours they were recording a carpool Karaoke with James Corden are also online.

The girls have also been associated with After Movie after their social media followed the writer's account and vice versa, with some fans suggesting they've flown out there to do something for the film they're rumoured to be on the soundtrack for.

Whatever they're up to, they're keeping it pretty under wraps, having refrained from posting much to their social media accounts apart from Leigh-Anne who posted a story saying 'that's a wrap' from Palm Springs in California.

Guys, what's a wrap?! Tell us!

