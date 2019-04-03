Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?

Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why. Picture: PA

Little Mix have been spotted in LA and fans have a whole lot of suspicions about what Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade are up to.

Little Mix have been spotted out and about in LA, much to the surprise of unsuspecting US fans who've spotted them and fans really want to know what the ladies are up to with suspicions ranging from music videos to working on the rumoured After Movie soundtrack.

Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable

Fans started freaking out as they haven't all been across the pond together in a while and were spotted riding electric scooters, but have kept tight lipped about what they're up to.

Give us a hint about what you're doing in LA please 👀 — LM Updates (@HereLittleMix) March 30, 2019

Perrie rushed back to the UK to catch Drake at the O2 (or, O3) but Leigh-Anne was filmed by Vas Morgan singing 'Woman Like Me' in a club, and Jade has been living her best life in a gay bar doing shots with drag queens, because, Jade.

Some think the girls were pre-recording promo performances for a single they're dropping in April, others have heard whispers they're in the studio recording new music and rumours they were recording a carpool Karaoke with James Corden are also online.

There are rumors @LittleMix is releasing their new single on April 5th and they're currently in LA so if the rumors are true could they be pre-recording promo performances etc. 👀 — Vera 🇷🇸 (@Perriesnipslip) March 26, 2019

Apparently little mix are in LA to do a carpool karaoke pic.twitter.com/Z8iRBxiU8m — 𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓪𝓷♡ (@nationalperrie) March 26, 2019

The girls have also been associated with After Movie after their social media followed the writer's account and vice versa, with some fans suggesting they've flown out there to do something for the film they're rumoured to be on the soundtrack for.

Think about us mv early 2019 in LA, so hopefully it’s for the After movie — Promoting Little Mix (@jade_is_my_wife) March 25, 2019

the girls are here in la filming somethint. their video diary director is here <3 — josh 💖 (@junglebookjesy) March 26, 2019

Whatever they're up to, they're keeping it pretty under wraps, having refrained from posting much to their social media accounts apart from Leigh-Anne who posted a story saying 'that's a wrap' from Palm Springs in California.

Guys, what's a wrap?! Tell us!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News