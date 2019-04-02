Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable

2 April 2019, 11:02 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 12:12

Jade Thirlwall and Liam Payne have been BFFs for years
Jade Thirlwall and Liam Payne have been BFFs for years. Picture: PA/Instagram @Jadethirlwall

Old snaps of Liam Payne and Jade Thirlwall have surfaced and fans can't believe how different they look and miss their friendship!

We all know the X Factor gang used to be pretty close back in the day, with the likes of Zayn and Perrie Edwards being engaged up until August 2015, but there're two other bandmates that are actually long term BFF's- Liam Payne and Jade Thirlwall.

Liam Payne Shared A Touching Tribute To Cheryl On Mother's Day

Liam Payne and Jade Thirlwall have been friends for years
Liam Payne and Jade Thirlwall have been friends for years. Picture: Shuttershock

Yup, a throwback picture of Liam and Little Mix's Jade is circling and getting everyone all nostalgic , as well as making them realise what glow-ups both of them have had.

A fan broke it down for everyone who was confused that the pair knew each other all the way back in 2008, when neither Little Mix nor One Direction had formed.

Turns out, they met at auditions back then and were both rejected in 2008, returning later to be formed into the groups we know today.

Liam also just shared a seriously touching tribute to his ex and mother of his son, Bear, Cheryl, and a million hearts swelled at once knowing that the two are on such good terms after their split back in 2018.

The caption accompanying a picture of Cheryl with her baby bump and his mum, reads: "Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx"

All in all, there's still a whole lot of unexpected throwback X Factor love going on and we are all the way here for it!

