Liam Payne Shared A Touching Tribute To Cheryl On Mother's Day

1 April 2019, 11:43

Liam Payne paid tribute to Cheryl on Mother's Day
Liam Payne paid tribute to Cheryl on Mother's Day. Picture: Instagram

Liam Payne has shared a photo of baby Bear's mother Cheryl to celebrate Mother's Day.

Liam Payne posted an incredibly touching tribute to the mother his son Bear and pop superstar Cheryl on Mother's Day. The pair split up in July 2018 however have stayed good friends ever since.

The One Direction star wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx"

Liam Payne And Cheryl Will Throw Bear A Big Belated Birthday Party After Liam Was Away For Work

Liam Payne and Cheryl broke up in 2018
Liam Payne and Cheryl broke up in 2018. Picture: Instagram

The snap Liam posted was taken from an ad campaign with L'Oreal for The Prince's Trust in 2017 which Cheryl posed for with other stars such as Helen Mirren and Katie Piper.

One fan wrote, "It is lovely to see a man respect a woman for bringing their child into the world regardless of being with them in a relationship."

The praise wasn't just reserved for the 'Love Made Me Do It' singer... Liam also posted a photo of his mother Karen from the days of One Direction.

Liam has since been presumed to be dating icon and supermodel Naomi Campbell after speculation hit fever pitch after Liam left a comment saying, 'Don’t give me those eyes' on Naomi's Instagram.

Liam Payne and mum Karen in a 1D 'This Is Us' photobooth
Liam Payne and mum Karen in a 1D 'This Is Us' photobooth. Picture: Instagram

