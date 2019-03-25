Liam Payne And Cheryl Will Throw Bear A Big Belated Birthday Party After Liam Was Away For Work

Liam Payne revealed the plans for Bear Payne's second birthday party. Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction star missed Bear Payne’s second birthday due to work commitments in Dubai.

Liam Payne and Cheryl are planning a massive party for Bear Payne’s second birthday, after Liam was forced to miss the big day due to work commitments in Dubai.

Naomi Campbell Shuts Down An Interview After Being Asked About Liam Payne Romance

Liam’s busy schedule has forced him to miss both of Bear’s birthdays, but he told a Dubai radio station, “It was his second birthday yesterday so we had a little party, just family at the house.”

He added that there would be a “bigger party coming up” once he was back from working away as well.

Liam posted a photo of Bear holding his thumb on the day, captioned, "Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world".

Liam was in the UAE for the Global Teacher Prize Assembly over the weekend, where he performed alongside Rita Ora and Little Mix.

After their small family party ahead of Liam jetting off, Cheryl also headed out to the Soho Farmhouse to celebrate Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday.

Bear Grey Payne is the only child of both Cheryl and Liam, and the couple have maintained a friendship after their split in order to both be there for their son.

While Cheryl has yet to be linked to another guy, Liam is rumoured to be dating supermodel Naomi Campbell, though neither have confirmed it publicly.

We can’t wait to get a glimpse at what kind of party they have planned for Bear turning two… fingers crossed they share a few pics!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Liam Payne Updates