3 December 2021, 10:30

Little Mix broke down on The Graham Norton show
Little Mix broke down on The Graham Norton show. Picture: Alamy
Little Mix took to the stage minutes after announcing they’re taking a break from the band.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards told fans on Thursday night Little Mix are going on a break after 10 years of success.

The girls will go their separate ways after their 2022 tour, promising they’ll get back together in the future for more music and more shows.

Little Mix Announce They're Going On Hiatus After 10-Year Anniversary

But moments after sharing the sad decision with Mixers, the girls had to perform on The Graham Norton Show – and it was an emotional one.

Little Mix have announced they're taking a break after their 2022 tour
Little Mix have announced they're taking a break after their 2022 tour. Picture: Alamy

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie fought back tears as they held each other through the performance of ‘Between Us’, reportedly filming it twice because of all the emotion.

As their song came to an end, they hugged each other tightly, with Jade looking visibly upset as Leigh-Anne and Perrie wrapped their arms around her.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were also on the chat show, alongside Henry Cavill and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Little Mix made their hiatus announcement moments before going on the show, writing in a statement: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

Little Mix sang 'Between Us' after announcing their hiatus
Little Mix sang 'Between Us' after announcing their hiatus. Picture: Alamy
Little Mix are taking a break in 2022
Little Mix are taking a break in 2022. Picture: Getty

The girls thanked fans, adding they plan to ‘recharge and work on some other projects.’

For Mixers concerned the girls would be splitting, they insisted: “We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

Fans were heartbroken, but understood the decision given that Perrie and Leigh-Anne became first-time mums this year.

The girls have each taken on solo projects away from the band, with Leigh-Anne running a swimwear line and stepping into presenting and acting, Perrie launching a clothing brand and Jade taking on more brand partnerships and TV appearances.

