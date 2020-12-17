Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix And What Was Her Statement?

17 December 2020, 13:31

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What was the reason?
Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What was the reason? Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix and what was her statement? Let’s take a look…

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix earlier this week and Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed they will continue as a trio and head out on the ‘ConfettiTour as planned.

Since then, the 'Sweet Melody’ singer has posted a message thanking fans for their support and received well-wishes from One Direction star Liam Payne and her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Cryptic Jesy Nelson Post

announced she's quit Little Mix earlier this week. But what was the reason and what did she say in her statement?
announced she's quit Little Mix earlier this week. But what was the reason and what did she say in her statement? Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

But why has she left and what was her statement? Let’s take a look…

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson has left Little Mix to focus on her mental health after years of struggling with the ‘constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations’.

What did Jesy Nelson’s statement say?

In her statement, she said she was looking forward to spending time with the people she loves and doing things that make her happy.

It read: “To all my Mixers,

“The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix but Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards will carry on as a trio.
Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix but Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards will carry on as a trio. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.

“To every single fan who comes to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.

“Love Jesy x.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Capital Up Close presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard

Capital Up Close Presents Liam Payne With Barclaycard! Everything You Need To Know

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are now back together, and she has a tattoo!

Zara McDermott Reveals Sam Thompson Tribute Tattoo As They Move On From Cheating Scandal

Jesy Nelson posts first message since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Posts Emotional First Instagram Message Since Leaving Little Mix

Zayn posts photo from inside a theatre in New York

Zayn Posts From Theatre In New York As Fans Think A Music Video Could Be Coming

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Ariana Grande Dating History

Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Pete Davidson & Mac Miller, To Big Sean

Ariana Grande

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is