Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix And What Was Her Statement?

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix.

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix and what was her statement? Let’s take a look…

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix earlier this week and Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed they will continue as a trio and head out on the ‘Confetti’ Tour as planned.

Since then, the 'Sweet Melody’ singer has posted a message thanking fans for their support and received well-wishes from One Direction star Liam Payne and her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

announced she's quit Little Mix earlier this week.

But why has she left and what was her statement? Let’s take a look…

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson has left Little Mix to focus on her mental health after years of struggling with the ‘constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations’.

What did Jesy Nelson’s statement say?

In her statement, she said she was looking forward to spending time with the people she loves and doing things that make her happy.

It read: “To all my Mixers,

“The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix but Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards will carry on as a trio. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.

“To every single fan who comes to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.

“Love Jesy x.”

