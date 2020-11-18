Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Cryptic Jesy Nelson Post After It's Revealed Singer Is Taking 'Extended Break'

18 November 2020, 15:31 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 15:35

Jade Thirlwall shared the post a day after it was announced Jesy Nelson is taking an 'extended break'.
Jade Thirlwall shared the post a day after it was announced Jesy Nelson is taking an 'extended break'. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has posted a cryptic message about ‘pain’ on her Instagram Story, just one day after it was announced Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the band due to ‘medical reasons’.

Jade Thirlwall has shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after Little Mix released a statement confirming Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the band.

The ‘Confetti’ singer, who is the only one out of herself, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to break her silence, shared the post on her Instagram Story.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Poem She Penned For Mental Health Charity & Says She’s 'Plagued With Anxiety’

Jade shared the handwritten note on her Instagram Story.
Jade shared the handwritten note on her Instagram Story. Picture: instagram

The quote was handwritten by her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens.

It read: “It rarely feels like it, but the pain eases. It fades. It flashes. It curls like the first bit of butter. Melts on the toast. Compliments the heaviness.

“… Tells you nasty stories. Reminds you of itself. Tricks you into not treating others like you wish you could. Tries to leave. Pretends to leave… 

“The deepest cuts are the best ones on the album. They don't ask for approval. Take longer to love. Pain's a pallet cleanser. A ticket out of delusion.

“It's hard when you're in it but we learn. We grow. It fades. It flashes.”

A representative for the band confirmed Jesy was taking an ‘extended break’ on Monday evening in a statement.

It read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

We are sending her lots of love and wishing her a speedy recovery!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Dec often makes jokes about his height on I'm A Celebrity. But how tall is he?

How Tall Is Dec From Ant & Dec? I'm A Celebrity Host's Height Revealed

Russell Watson's age, net worth and wife revealed.

I'm A Celebrity: Russell Watson Age, Net Worth & Wife Revealed

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Emma Corrin reveals Harry Styles's dog sitting mishap

Harry Styles Dog Sat For 'The Crown's' Emma Corrin & It Didn't Go Well

'I'm A Celeb' viewers notice Shane Richie talking in 'code'

'I'm A Celeb' Viewers Notice Coded Conversations Proving Camp Mates Know Secret Information

TV & Film

Beverley Callard left fans feeling 'cheated' when she failed to reveal she was vegan before the eating trial.

I’m A Celebrity Fans Fuming With Beverley Callard For Not Revealing She Is Vegan Before Eating Trial

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby