Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has posted a cryptic message about ‘pain’ on her Instagram Story, just one day after it was announced Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the band due to ‘medical reasons’.

Jade Thirlwall has shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after Little Mix released a statement confirming Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the band.

The ‘Confetti’ singer, who is the only one out of herself, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to break her silence, shared the post on her Instagram Story.

The quote was handwritten by her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens.

It read: “It rarely feels like it, but the pain eases. It fades. It flashes. It curls like the first bit of butter. Melts on the toast. Compliments the heaviness.

“… Tells you nasty stories. Reminds you of itself. Tricks you into not treating others like you wish you could. Tries to leave. Pretends to leave…

“The deepest cuts are the best ones on the album. They don't ask for approval. Take longer to love. Pain's a pallet cleanser. A ticket out of delusion.

“It's hard when you're in it but we learn. We grow. It fades. It flashes.”

A representative for the band confirmed Jesy was taking an ‘extended break’ on Monday evening in a statement.

It read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

We are sending her lots of love and wishing her a speedy recovery!

