Little Mix Release Official Statement About Jesy Nelson

17 November 2020, 18:52

Jesy Nelson is having time off from Little Mix for ‘private medical reasons’.
Jesy Nelson is having time off from Little Mix for 'private medical reasons'.

Little Mix have released an official statement about Jesy Nelson on behalf of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Little Mix have announced Jesy Nelson is ‘having extended time off’ from the band for ‘private medical reasons’.

A statement was shared on behalf of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on Twitter on Tuesday night by Simon Jones, who manages the 'Sweet Melody’ singers’ PR.

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson is 'having extended time off' from Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson is 'having extended time off' from Little Mix.

It read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Jesy pulled out of the final of Little Mix: The Search earlier this month and was absent from the EMAs which was hosted by the ‘Confetti’ singers.

Since then, she’s been keeping a low profile and has been absent from social media.

Fans of the singer have been flooding her boyfriend Sean Sagar’s Instagram with concerned messages, with one writing: “Please tell Jesy we love her and we hope she gets better soon.”

Another added: “Give Jesy a big cuddle from us mixers.”

Jesy is usually very open with her fans about her personal life, so we’re sure she’ll let us know what’s been going on when she is ready.

Until then, we’re sending her all the love in the world and wishing her a speedy recovery.

We love you, Jesy!

