Who Is Jordan Stephens? Jade Thirlwall’s Rizzle Kicks Star 'Boyfriend'

1 July 2020, 17:35

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is dating Jade Thirlwall
Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is dating Jade Thirlwall. Picture: Getty / PA

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is thought to be dating Jordan Stephens – get to know the Rizzle Kicks star here…

Jade Thirlwall was snapped at a Black Trans Lives Matter march with Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens over Pride weekend, with a photo showing the singer with his arm around the Little Mix star seeming to confirm they’re dating.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Rizzle Kicks's Jordan Stephens 'Confirm Romance' At Black Trans Lives Matter March

Who is Jordan Stephens and how did he meet Jade? Here’s everything you need to know about the musician.

Who is Jordan Stephens and how old is he?

View this post on Instagram

J LORD

A post shared by Jordan Stephens (@jordanfstephens) on

Jordan is a 28-year-old musician and actor from Brighton.

He is one half of musical duo Rizzle Kicks, alongside Harley Alexander-Sule.

Jordan is extremely creative, seriously into photography and last year signed a six-figure book deal for three children’s books.

Who are Rizzle Kicks?

Rizzle Kicks haven't made music together in a few years
Rizzle Kicks haven't made music together in a few years. Picture: PA

Rizzle Kicks, formed of Jordan and pal Harley in 2008, combined their musical talents when they met at the BRITs school.

They released their debut album ‘Stereo Typical’ in 2011 and ‘Roaring 20s’ in 2013 which soared to the top of the charts.

The duo have had huge hits over the years, with summery classics including ‘Mama Do the Hump’, ‘Down with the Trumpets’, and ‘Skip to the Good Bit’.

After staying off of the radar for some time, Jordan begun releasing solo music in 2018, dropping his debut solo EP 'P.I.G' last year.

How did Jordan Stephens meet Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall?

Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens were seen at a march together
Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens were seen at a march together. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jordan and Jade are said to have begun exchanging messages throughout lockdown, meeting for socially-distanced walks when it was safe to do so.

They were first seen in public together at the Black Trans Lives Matter march in London over Pride weekend.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More News

See more More News

The MTV VMAs will still be going ahead this year

How Will The 2020 VMAs Be Different This Year?

Love Island Australia season one is on UK TV now

Does Love Island Australia Have Casa Amor? What To Expect From Season One

TV & Film

Zara McDermott shared before and after photos of her bloated stomach

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together? Engagement & Relationship Rumours

Tiktok video shows Glee using dummies in crowd scenes

TikTok Reveals Glee Using Dummies In Audience Instead Of Actors & People Are Freaked Out

TV & Film

To All The Boys 3 stars did a Livestream reading of an unreleased scene

Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Tease ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ To Raise Money For Black Lives Matter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos