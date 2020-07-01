Who Is Jordan Stephens? Jade Thirlwall’s Rizzle Kicks Star 'Boyfriend'

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is dating Jade Thirlwall. Picture: Getty / PA

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is thought to be dating Jordan Stephens – get to know the Rizzle Kicks star here…

Jade Thirlwall was snapped at a Black Trans Lives Matter march with Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens over Pride weekend, with a photo showing the singer with his arm around the Little Mix star seeming to confirm they’re dating.

Who is Jordan Stephens and how did he meet Jade? Here’s everything you need to know about the musician.

Who is Jordan Stephens and how old is he?

Jordan is a 28-year-old musician and actor from Brighton.

He is one half of musical duo Rizzle Kicks, alongside Harley Alexander-Sule.

Jordan is extremely creative, seriously into photography and last year signed a six-figure book deal for three children’s books.

Who are Rizzle Kicks?

Rizzle Kicks haven't made music together in a few years. Picture: PA

Rizzle Kicks, formed of Jordan and pal Harley in 2008, combined their musical talents when they met at the BRITs school.

They released their debut album ‘Stereo Typical’ in 2011 and ‘Roaring 20s’ in 2013 which soared to the top of the charts.

The duo have had huge hits over the years, with summery classics including ‘Mama Do the Hump’, ‘Down with the Trumpets’, and ‘Skip to the Good Bit’.

After staying off of the radar for some time, Jordan begun releasing solo music in 2018, dropping his debut solo EP 'P.I.G' last year.

How did Jordan Stephens meet Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall?

Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens were seen at a march together. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jordan and Jade are said to have begun exchanging messages throughout lockdown, meeting for socially-distanced walks when it was safe to do so.

They were first seen in public together at the Black Trans Lives Matter march in London over Pride weekend.

