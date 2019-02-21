BRITs 2019: Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Performance Has Fans Shook

Little Mix just broke the internet with their iconic performance of 'Woman Like Me' featuring a whole army of dancers and fans have leapt to their defence at claims they 'mimed.'

The Little Mix ladies just scooped up British Artist Video Of The Year for 'Woman Like Me' at the 2019 BRITs but their real win of the night was the show stopping performance of that very song, and fans very justifiably lost their shizz watching it.

Fans were left 'speechless' at the seamless choreography that took elements from their music video and fit them into the wider performance at London's O2 and saw their perfectly bright pink outfits co-ordinated with the stage full of dancers.

Jesy had taken to Instagram earlier today to confess she'd had a bad day before BRITs day and bandmate Jade had baked her favourite cakes to cheer her up, and now we know that these girls literally are masters of everything.

Ok this is my FAVOURITE performance @LittleMix have ever done at the #BRITs ...... EVER 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Danielle Peazer (@DaniellePeazer) February 20, 2019

LITTLE MIX SNAPPED. I’m in love with that performance. @LittleMix @BRITs — Spencer Ferguson (@spencerfergie) February 20, 2019

Naturally, fans leapt to the band's defence when the usual accusations of their 'miming' started to crop up, showing Little Mix just how loyal their fan base really are.

One fan wrote: "Little Mix did not change their #WomanLikeMe original version for the Brits performance, including their vocals, for 5 locals accusing them of miming when you can hear their growls and even some "swallowed" words at the end of the verses, you morons."

Little Mix did not change their #WomanLikeMe original version for the Brits performance, including their vocals, for 5 locals accusing them of miming when you can hear their growls and even some "swallowed" words at the end of the verses, you morons — Matea (@Kocka_) February 20, 2019

