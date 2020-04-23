Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Ignore Lockdown Rules By Changing Houses During Isolation And Fans Aren’t Happy

23 April 2020, 11:16

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have travelled up North to social distance
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have travelled up North to social distance. Picture: PA

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have gone against lockdown rules after changing quarantine locations.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury caused a stir with their fans after they moved back to their Manchester flat in the middle of the lockdown.

The Love Island couple were initially isolating at the Pretty Little Thing ambassador’s family home in Hertfordshire but have since made their move back to their lavish flat up North.

Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?

Molly-Mae had previously taken to Instagram to tell her 4million followers that she was ‘so glad’ to be isolating with her mum and sister.

However, it wasn’t long before fans started noticing familiar snaps in her and her boyfriend’s apartment.

The government rules, which encourage people to stay at home unless it is deemed ‘essential’ were put in place on March 23, and some fans of the reality star couple were riled up by seeing their change in locations.

One person took to Twitter to say: "I appreciate this isn’t the worst thing in the world but travelling between homes is deemed non-essential travel and I think it’s a bit silly of her to change location and post showing she has.”

"I agree that they probably didn’t break any social distancing rules but a big part of why you aren't meant to make any unessential journeys is to limit the risk of accidents on the road requiring emergency response, therefore taking up resources,” added another.

A third vented: "They have definitely done wrong. Unless the situation at Molly's parents has become completely untenable they should have stayed there.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now quarantining in Manchester
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now quarantining in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

However, an insider close to the pair spoke to a tabloid, defending Molly-Mae and Tommy as they didn’t come in contact with anyone on their way home.

They said: "They left Molly's mum's house to head back home to Manchester, but they haven’t come in to contact with anyone on their travels only each other.”

This comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced, earlier this week, lockdown would be extended for an extra three weeks.

Everyone has been encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing rules in order to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Latest Love Island News

Lucie Donlan nearly missed out on her Love Island debut

Too Hot To Handle: Love Island's Lucie Donlan Hints She Turned Down Netflix Cast Opportunity
Alan Carr resembles Curtis Pritchard in 'hot' throwback photo

Alan Carr Looks Just Like Curtis Pritchard In 'Hot' #MeAt20 Throwback
Are Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged?

Are Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Engaged? Love Island Couple Reportedly Got Engaged In South Africa While Filming Winter Series
Love Island could be hosted in the UK instead of Mallorca

Love Island 2020 And I'm A Celebrity In Talks To Be Filmed In The UK Due To Coronavirus
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes break up after 16 months

Have Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Split? Couple Face Break Up Rumours After 16 Months Together

Little Mix

Hot On Capital

Francesca Farago's luxury Vancouver apartment thanks to Instagram job

Inside Too Hot To Handle Francesca Farago's Luxury Vancouver Home
Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Are Still Together?

Too Hot to Handle: Lydia Clyma and Bryce Hirschberg

Did Too Hot To Handle’s Lydia Clyma And Bryce Hirschberg Date? Fans Think Couple Had Secret Romance
Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey reveal they're still together

Francesca Farago Reveals She & Harry Jowsey Are Together In Adorable Instagram
Are 'Too Hot To Handle's' Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago together?

Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?
Ariana Grande shades TikTok impersonators on Instagram

Ariana Grande Jokes About 'Pony Tail TikTok' Impersonators On Instagram

Ariana Grande

More Movies & TV News

The cast of Sonny with a Chance are set to reunite via video call

Sonny With A Chance Cast Announce A Virtual Reunion - Demi Lovato Confirmed To Appear

Demi Lovato

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle stars have been busy since finding love

Where Are Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Cast Now?

Francesca has a string of famous exes.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago’s Exes Revealed: From Diplo To Katy Perry
Tom Holland surprised Jimmy Kimmel's son on his third birthday

WATCH: Tom Holland Surprises Three-Year-Old Spider-Man Obsessed Fan
Too Hot To Handle fans are awaiting another instalment of the show on Netflix

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle?