Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Ignore Lockdown Rules By Changing Houses During Isolation And Fans Aren’t Happy

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have travelled up North to social distance. Picture: PA

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have gone against lockdown rules after changing quarantine locations.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury caused a stir with their fans after they moved back to their Manchester flat in the middle of the lockdown.

The Love Island couple were initially isolating at the Pretty Little Thing ambassador’s family home in Hertfordshire but have since made their move back to their lavish flat up North.

Molly-Mae had previously taken to Instagram to tell her 4million followers that she was ‘so glad’ to be isolating with her mum and sister.

However, it wasn’t long before fans started noticing familiar snaps in her and her boyfriend’s apartment.

The government rules, which encourage people to stay at home unless it is deemed ‘essential’ were put in place on March 23, and some fans of the reality star couple were riled up by seeing their change in locations.

One person took to Twitter to say: "I appreciate this isn’t the worst thing in the world but travelling between homes is deemed non-essential travel and I think it’s a bit silly of her to change location and post showing she has.”

"I agree that they probably didn’t break any social distancing rules but a big part of why you aren't meant to make any unessential journeys is to limit the risk of accidents on the road requiring emergency response, therefore taking up resources,” added another.

A third vented: "They have definitely done wrong. Unless the situation at Molly's parents has become completely untenable they should have stayed there.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now quarantining in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

However, an insider close to the pair spoke to a tabloid, defending Molly-Mae and Tommy as they didn’t come in contact with anyone on their way home.

They said: "They left Molly's mum's house to head back home to Manchester, but they haven’t come in to contact with anyone on their travels only each other.”

This comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced, earlier this week, lockdown would be extended for an extra three weeks.

Everyone has been encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing rules in order to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

