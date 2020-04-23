Social Distancing Measures ‘Will Last For A Year’ To Prevent Second Peak Of Coronavirus In The UK

23 April 2020, 08:46

Professor Chris Whitty has warned of another year of social distancing measures in place to avoid a second wave of coronavirus in the UK.

The UK’s current social distancing measures could remain to some level for a whole year, as there is no quick exit from the lockdown.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said ministers will have to consider “trade-offs” to prevent a second peak of coronavirus infections, which is said to be looking likely.

NHS Free Concerts: Which Bands And Singers Are Offering Free Gigs For The NHS?

Explaining how restrictions might be eased in order to live with the virus, Professor Whitty said there would be two ways in which life could return to some sort of normal; “a highly effective vaccine and/or highly effective drugs so people will stop dying of this disease.”

Social distancing practices will be in place for the foreseeable future
Social distancing practices will be in place for the foreseeable future. Picture: Getty

In Wednesday’s daily briefing he told the nation: “This disease is not going to be eradicated. We have to accept we are working with a disease globally for the foreseeable future.”

In order to keep the number of cases at a level in which the NHS can cope, social distancing measures and restrictions will have to remain in place for a long time.

Ministers are now trying to work out the best way to ease restrictions.

Prof Whitty explained: “If you release one area, you have to keep on board another area, so there is actually a proper trade off.”

Social distancing measures will continue after lockdown restrictions are eased
Social distancing measures will continue after lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: Getty
Masks may be a requirement in public when lockdown measures are eased
Masks may be a requirement in public when lockdown measures are eased. Picture: Getty

Adding that a vaccine or drugs are the most effective way out of the strict lockdown measures, Whitty added: “In the long run, the exit from is going to be one of two things, ideally.

“One of which is a highly effective vaccine, and there are a variety of ways they can be deployed... and or highly effective drugs so that people stop dying of this disease.”

Chris Whitty said “realistically” chances of a highly effective vaccine available for public use within the next calendar year are “incredibly small.”

Until then, “we’re going to have to rely on other social measures which of course are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment. But until that point that is what we will have to do and it will have to be the best combination that maximises the outlook.

“But it’s going to take a very long time and I think we need to be aware of that.”

This doesn’t mean the current strict restrictions will remain in place for an entire year, but the phases of lifting lockdown and re-opening of the economy are likely to be much more gradual.

Easing lockdown measures too soon would risk a second peak of the virus.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

20,000 households will be tested as part of a new coronavirus study

20,000 Households Will Be Asked For Throat Swabs For Coronavirus Study

UK lockdown has been extended for an extra three weeks

How Long Is Social Distancing Going To Last?

Demi has always been vocal about her personal struggles with mental health.

Demi Lovato Is Encouraging Those Struggling With Their Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic To Seek Help

Demi Lovato

Little Mix cancel their UK summer tour

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

Little Mix

Matt Hancock confirmed the first human trials for a coronavirus vaccine begin Thursday

First Doses Of UK Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Tested On Human Volunteers On Thursday

Exclusive
First time buyers want to know if they'll be able to afford a house after lockdown

Buying A House After The Coronavirus Pandemic: Expert Advice For First-Time Buyers

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Charlie Puth premieres new song 'Sick'

Charlie Puth Premiered His New Song 'Sick' From His 'Quarantine Album'

Exclusive
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels sang an exclusive version of their new hit

WATCH: JP Saxe & Julia Michaels Perform 'If the World Was Ending' From Their Home

Videos

Exclusive
David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld pitched herself to join Little Mix

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

Little Mix

Exclusive
Tiger King's Joe Exotic didn't sing his songs

Tiger King's Rick Kirkham Confirms Joe Exotic Didn't Sing Any Of His Songs

TV & Film

Exclusive
Jax Jones remixed Roman Kemp's Tiger King impression

WATCH: Jax Jones Remixed Roman Kemp's Joe Exotic Impression