NHS Free Concerts: Which Bands And Singers Are Offering Free Gigs For The NHS?

From JLS to the Script - a number of artists are putting on free gigs for NHS workers. Picture: Getty

Bands and artists including JLS, Fatboy Slim, and The Script are putting on free concerts for NHS staff but when are they in 2020 and how do you get tickets?

To say a big thank you to the NHS and frontline staff working tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a number of musicians have organised free concerts especially for NHS staff.

JLS Are Hosting A Free Concert For NHS & Frontline Staff- How To Get Tickets!

From JLS and The Script to Martin Kemp and Liam Gallagher, a huge number of artists are adding additional dates to already scheduled tours or planning one-off concerts to reward the key workers, especially the NHS, with free concerts.

So who is putting on free gigs and concerts for the NHS? And how do you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know:

JLS

JLS have added a special date for their comeback tour especially for NHS workers. Picture: Getty

JLS are hosting a one-off concert in November, adding a matinee show to their ‘Beat Again’ comeback tour which launches at the end of the year.

The one-off special gig will be centred around celebrating and honouring the incredible efforts made by the UK’s NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available Wednesday 22nd April, and you can get them here!

A valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card, or Emergency Services ID card with the lead booker’s name on will be needed to obtain the free tickets.

The Script

The Script are also thanking NHS and frontline workers with a show. Picture: Getty

‘Breakeven’ singers The Script announced at the beginning of April a free concert for NHS and HSE frontline staff will take place on 9 February 2021 at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Sharing the news, Danny, Mark and Glen said: "The very least for us to do in order to give back to their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic is getting to put on a free show for 13,000 HSE and NHS staff at the 3Arena in Dublin.

"We can't thank them enough for their continued service to everyone, much more now than ever.”

Ticket applications can only be made by eligible frontline staff, who are required to bring their valid staff ID card to the show.

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher's concert for NHS staff sold out instantly. Picture: Getty

Liam Gallagher’s free gig for NHS workers sold out rapidly when tickets were released.

The former Oasis star will be performing at London’s The O2 on 29 October, where he will be joined by special guests who are yet to be confirmed.

Ticketholders must bring their valid ID card showing they’re either NHS staff, Primary Care staff, or Blue Light employees.

Fatboy Slim

DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, is putting on a special free concert in his hometown of Brighton for NHS staff and Blue Light staff.

The gig will take place on Wednesday 28 October at The Brighton Centre.

Ticket applications must be made by NHS, Emergency Services or Primary Care Trust staff.

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers are hosting two special gigs for NHS staff members. Picture: Manic Street Preachers/Instagram

Manic Street Preachers are putting on two concerts to thank NHS staff for their hard work, organising shows for 4th and 5th December at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

The first will be free for NHS workers while the second will raise money for the health services.

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp is giving NHS staff free tickets to his shows across the UK. Picture: Getty

Spandau Ballet star and Capital’s Roman Kemp’s dad Martin Kemp is also offering free tickets to NHS staff for his upcoming gigs.

From December 2020 to February 2021 Martin is playing a number of DJ sets across the UK and has promised ticketholders “one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s!”

Martin is offering 1500 free tickets for any NHS worker across the tour dates.

Rick Astley

'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer Rick Astley is putting on a one-off arena gig on 28 October at Manchester Arena to show his thanks to NHS staff.

Announcing the concert, Rick promised: "I promise my band and I will give it everything to give you a great night out.”

This special, one-off show is already sold out!

