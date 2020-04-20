JLS Are Hosting A Free Concert For NHS & Frontline Staff- How To Get Tickets!

20 April 2020, 10:02 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 12:29

JLS host free concert for NHS and frontline staff
JLS host free concert for NHS and frontline staff. Picture: Official Tour Image

JLS have announced a free concert for NHS & frontline staff as a special extra date for their 2020 Beat Again tour to say thank you- and here's how you can get tickets.

JLS are hosting a free, one off concert for NHS and frontline staff to thank them for all of their crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to take place in November 2020, and here's how you can get tickets.

JLS Announce Reunion With Epic UK 'Beat Again Tour 2020' & Capital Breakfast Interview

Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB have announced that the additional matinee show will run as part of their eagerly awaited ‘Beat Again’ comeback tour which is due to kick off in November.

The one off special gig will be centred around celebrating and honouring the incredible efforts made by the UK’s NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JLS host free NHS and frontline worker concert to say thank you!
JLS host free NHS and frontline worker concert to say thank you! Picture: Official Tour Image

Tickets are available Wednesday 22nd April, and you can get them tickets here!

JLS will be joining Capital Breakfast from 8:40AM tomorrow morning (20th April), make sure you catch them to hear all about it!

Oritsé said: "I have always championed and extended my gratitude to the NHS at every opportunity possible, from the way that the incredible nurses had supported my mother through her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis."

"I am so incredibly proud that my JLS brothers and I are able to come together, to put on a special show for all of the NHS superheroes on the frontline."

The Global Awards 2020 - VIP Access
The Global Awards 2020 - VIP Access. Picture: Getty

Beat Again tour dates and venues

Dublin’s 3Arena- November 12th
Belfast’s SSE Arena- November 13th.
Brighton Centre- Sunday 15th November,
Bournemouth’s International Centre- 16th November
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena- 18th November
Hull Bonus Arena- 19th November
Sheffield FlyDSA Arena- 20th November
Newcastle Utilita Arena- 21st November
Leeds First Direct Arena- 25th November
Glasgow’s SSE Hydro- 26th November
Manchester Arena- 27th November
Birmingham Resorts World Arena- 28th November
Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena -30th November
London’s O2 Arena -December 1st
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena- December 2nd.

