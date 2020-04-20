JLS Are Hosting A Free Concert For NHS & Frontline Staff- How To Get Tickets!

JLS host free concert for NHS and frontline staff. Picture: Official Tour Image

JLS have announced a free concert for NHS & frontline staff as a special extra date for their 2020 Beat Again tour to say thank you- and here's how you can get tickets.

JLS are hosting a free, one off concert for NHS and frontline staff to thank them for all of their crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to take place in November 2020, and here's how you can get tickets.

We are adding a free NHS show to our #BeatAgainTour. We want to thank the NHS and the frontline hospital staff the best way we know how. This will be a day to celebrate and honour you. Click here for more info https://t.co/iPgvE0yxxm pic.twitter.com/pWxf5JNYwO — JLS (@JLSOfficial) April 20, 2020

Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB have announced that the additional matinee show will run as part of their eagerly awaited ‘Beat Again’ comeback tour which is due to kick off in November.

The one off special gig will be centred around celebrating and honouring the incredible efforts made by the UK’s NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JLS host free NHS and frontline worker concert to say thank you! Picture: Official Tour Image

Tickets are available Wednesday 22nd April, and you can get them tickets here!

Oritsé said: "I have always championed and extended my gratitude to the NHS at every opportunity possible, from the way that the incredible nurses had supported my mother through her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis."

"I am so incredibly proud that my JLS brothers and I are able to come together, to put on a special show for all of the NHS superheroes on the frontline."

Beat Again tour dates and venues

Dublin’s 3Arena- November 12th

Belfast’s SSE Arena- November 13th.

Brighton Centre- Sunday 15th November,

Bournemouth’s International Centre- 16th November

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena- 18th November

Hull Bonus Arena- 19th November

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena- 20th November

Newcastle Utilita Arena- 21st November

Leeds First Direct Arena- 25th November

Glasgow’s SSE Hydro- 26th November

Manchester Arena- 27th November

Birmingham Resorts World Arena- 28th November

Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena -30th November

London’s O2 Arena -December 1st

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena- December 2nd.

