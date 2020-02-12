JLS Announce Reunion With Epic UK 'Beat Again Tour 2020' & Capital Breakfast Interview

JLS make comeback with 'Beat Again' tour. Picture: Official Tour Image

JLS have just announced an enormous 13 date UK tour as they make their musical comeback with the 'Beat Again Tour 2020' and we've got everything you need to know to make sure you can be there!

JLS have just announced they're getting back together for a reunion people have been wanting for so long, and their comeback includes a massive UK tour to bring everyone their greatest hits, including 'One Shot', 'Beat Again' and 'Everybody In Love.'

Now, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrigold, JB Gill and Oritsé Williams are set to join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for their first interview in years.

They'll be playing games with Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, as well as talking about their tour, which will see them perform in the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and London!

They're one of X Factor's most infamous bands and it's been seven years since calling time on the band that rocketed them to stardom, won them multiple BRIT and MOBO Awards and cemented them as household names.

JLS announce 13 date UK tour. Picture: Official Tour Image

The boys couldn't be more excited to be back together and hitting the road, saying: "We are so excited to be working together as a group again."

"We’ve always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans."

"Even though it’s been 7 years, you can be sure that it’s going to be as high energy as ever."

Tour dates and venues

Dublin’s 3Arena- November 12th

Belfast’s SSE Arena- November 13th.

Brighton Centre- Sunday 15th November,

Bournemouth’s International Centre- 16th November

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena- 18th November

Hull Bonus Arena- 19th November

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena- 20th November

Newcastle Utilita Arena- 21st November

Leeds First Direct Arena- 25th November

Glasgow’s SSE Hydro- 26th November

Manchester Arena- 27th November

Birmingham Resorts World Arena- 28th November

Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena -30th November

London’s O2 Arena -December 1st

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena- December 2nd.

To get your tickets, click here!

