Ed Sheeran & Lewis Capaldi Lead Global Awards Nominations 2020 - Vote Now!

The Global Awards 2020 With Very.co.uk short list has been announced. Picture: Global

The Global Awards shortlist has just just been announced, and huge names including Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran are nominated, and you can vote for your winners now!

The biggest stars of music, news and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2020 With Very.co.uk on March 5th at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, and the shortlist has just been announced, with Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi taking the leads with nominations!

The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020: Tickets Are On Sale Now

After a huge year, 23-year-old Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi joins one of the biggest selling artists on the planet, Ed Sheeran in receiving the most Global Awards nominations- the pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019!

After winning two gongs at last year’s awards, chart-topping sensation Dua Lipa will hope to retain her Best Female and Best British Act titles this year and add Best Pop to her Global Awards accolades.

After a phenomenal year, Aitch will also look to do the hat-trick after receiving nominations for the Rising Star Award and Best Song of 2019 for his top ten track, Taste (Make it Shake).

The 20-year-old also faces one of UK's most successful and celebrated artists Stormzy - who also receives three nominations - in the Best Hip Hop or R&B category.

Shawn Mendes is also amongst the second most nominated artists, up for Best Male, Best Pop and Best Song of 2019 for ‘Senorita’ with Camila Cabello- who is performing on the night!

The public vote reopens today, and the winners will be crowned in front of stars and fans of music, news and entertainment alike on Thursday March 5th 2020.

Fans can vote for the winners now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK SHORTLIST NOMINEES

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles



BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello



BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast



BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee) Ed Sheeran Lewis Capaldi Sam Smith Stormzy Dua Lipa



BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson



BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown



BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine



BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I

Rita Ora



BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv Tones & I Aitch Lizzo

THE LBC AWARD

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.

MOST PLAYED SONG This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk

You can grab your tickets to the big night right now from global.com priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees)!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Global Awards News