Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?

Are 'Too Hot To Handle's' Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago together? Picture: Instagram @francescafarago @harryjowsey

Netflix's latest dating show 'Too Hot To Handle' spawned one very good looking couple, Harry and Francesca, but are the pair still together today?

The randiest couple to have formed during Netflix's Too Hot To Handle was undoubtedly Canadian Instagram model, Francesca Farago and LA living Aussie, Harry Jenkins, who frequently lost the contestants money by hooking up.

They even said they were in love whilst in the Mexican villa, turning down potential love interests for each other and proving their loyalty.

So, did they ever make their relationship official after the show? Are they still together today, despite being from different countries?

Let's find out!

Considering contestants have to keep quiet about anything that could give spoilers away about a show, it's unsurprising the pair haven't posted about each other on Instagram, if they are together.

However, Harry may have slipped up and given away the fact they're still together by tagging himself where Francesca lives, in Vancouver, Canada!

It's been more than a year since the show wrapped, and now its been released to the world on the streaming site, there's nothing stopping the pair declaring their love to the world, unless there's an announced reunion episode on its way which will reveal where each of the contestants are at now.

Francesca's also hinted the pair were together after the show last summer, posting a snap of her and a kangaroo from Harry's native Australia, tagging the location but leaving him out of the shot.

So, if we haven't had any more sneaky location tags since 2019, is it safe to assume they're not longer together?

