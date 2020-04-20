Too Hot To Handle: Will There Be A Season 2?

Too Hot To Handle fans are awaiting another instalment of the show. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s new show Too Hot To Handle has everyone hooked - but will there be a season two?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest binge-watch on Netflix after it dropped on April 17.

The dating series, similar to Love Island, sees 12 singletons entering a villa in Mexico, in the hopes to find love.

Netflix dropped the full eight episodes in one go, and it’s no surprise people have already watched them in the space of a day and want more.

But will there be a season 2? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a season two of Too Hot To Handle?

As it only dropped recently, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix about a second season yet.

However, it usually takes around a month after a show’s release on the streaming service for a decision to be made about whether they will be renewing the series.

They also have to check viewing numbers and how people are engaging with it before they decide.

If Twitter reactions are anything to go by, we shouldn’t be waiting too long for another season as people were raving about the new show!

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the previous popular binge-watch, Love Is Blind, will be returning for another two seasons.

However, due to COVID-19, filming of many shows and films have been put on pause in order to follow social distancing rules.

It doesn’t look like we’re expecting a second instalment anytime soon, but we’ll keep you updated when we know!

