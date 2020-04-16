Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Government Says Restrictions Will Continue For Another Three Weeks

A three-week extension to UK lockdown has been announced. Picture: PA images

Lockdown will continue for another three weeks.

Lockdown restrictions will continue for at least another three weeks, the government has announced.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made the announcement during Thursday’s briefing.

Coronavirus UK: How Much You Could Be Fined For Breaking Lockdown Rules

He said restrictions will only be lifted 'when the evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do so'.

The announcement comes as the UK recorded another 861 deaths due to the virus, taking the total number of hospital deaths to 13,729.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 3 weeks since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the initial lockdown measures.

He said at the time: “To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it meaning more people are likely to to die."

"Although huge numbers are complying the time has now come for us all to do more, from this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction."

"You must stay at home."

What are the rules of lockdown?

The government says people should only leave home for one of four reasons:

- Travelling to and from work, but only where work absolutely cannot be done from home.

- Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine. Once a week.

- One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk, or cycle.

- Any medical needs or if you provide care for a vulnerable person.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Coronavirus News