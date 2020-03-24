Coronavirus UK: How Much You Could Be Fined For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Those going against Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown measurements in the UK could be fined up to £30.

The latest in a string of measurements to battle the coronavirus outbreak include receiving a fine if you break Prime Minister Boris Johnson's newly announced rules as part of the UK lockdown.

Police will be able to fine people £30 on the spot if they ignore the rules and this will be “ramped up” if there is widespread disregard, the Government have said.

There is a two-person limit on any public activity, but the two people must be from the same household.

Anyone seen breaking the rules could be dispersed by police and handed the new, on the spot penalty.

The move will be phased in gradually from (today 24 March) and will last for at least three weeks as the country races to slow down the developing coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after it was announced on Monday night households must remain indoors unless absolute necessary.

People will only be able to leave their home for; shopping as infrequently as possible, exercise once a day, such as running, walking, or cycling, travelling to and from work where absolutely unavoidable, or to receive medical care.

Individuals must remain indoors and are no longer allowed to meet with family members you do not live with, as part of the new lockdown rules.

It comes after the Prime Minister addressed the nation on Monday night, urging: “You must stay at home. Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

He also reassured: “No Prime Minister wants to enact measures like this. I know the damage that this disruption is doing and will do to people’s lives, to their businesses and to their jobs.

“And that’s why we have produced a huge and unprecedented programme of support both for workers and for business.

“And I can assure you that we will keep these restrictions under constant review. We will look again in three weeks, and relax them if the evidence shows we are able to. But at present there are just no easy options. The way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.”

