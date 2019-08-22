Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Bags £500k Fashion Deal With PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae Hague has landed a £500k deal with PrettyLittleThing. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has landed herself a very impressive deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

After wowing fans with her stylish wardrobe during her time on Love Island, it’s no surprise Molly-Mae Hague was wanted by some of the biggest online high street brands for a collaboration.

And Tommy Fury’s girlfriend has just bagged herself a £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Even though she and her boxer beau missed out on the £50k prize on the ITV2 reality show, she’s apparently scooped the biggest pay check of the 2019 contestants so far.

According to this report, Molly – who now has over three million followers on Instagram – will become PrettyLittleThing’s latest brand ambassador, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin.

The fact Molly already had a huge Instagram following before she entered the villa made her the company’s favourite to work with from the very start.

A source told the publication it’s one of their biggest collections ever.

They said: “It’s one of their biggest collections to date.

“Molly-Mae had a huge following even before Love Island, so they were desperate to land her, whatever it cost.”

Molly jetted out to LA on Monday by herself to shoot the new range, and had dinner with the company’s boss Umar Kamani at plush Hollywood restaurant Tao upon arrival.

Pictures have since emerged of the 20 year old modelling one of the outfits in the range, wearing a white fitted blazer over a high-neck lace dress as she pulls a series of sultry poses on the LA streets.

An official announcement is yet to be made by PrettyLittleThing, but the confirmation is said to be imminent.

Tommy chose not to follow his girlfriend out to LA and is instead focusing on his boxing career.

