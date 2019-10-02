WATCH: Tommy Fury Gives A Tour Of His & Molly-Mae's Luxury Pad With A Sauna

2 October 2019, 16:54

Tommy Fury shows off swanky flat he shares with Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury shows off swanky flat he shares with Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram @tommytntfury

The Love Island couple have got themselves a seriously nice set up and Tommy Fury has been showing fans around it on Instagram.

Love Island's Tommy Fury has given fans a peek around his and Molly-Mae Hague's luxury pad they share together in Manchester, and it comes complete with a sauna, if you were wondering just how plush their shared flat is.

Ferne McCann Addresses Kiss With Jordan Hames And Admits She Wants The Love Island Star To Take Her Out

As the 20-year-old gives Instagram a guided tour of the newly fitted and lit up sauna room, with Molly-Mae visible in the reflection of the glass, he says: "Ok guys, finally got the sauna working in the flat, cannot tell you how buzzing I am."

He's racked up almost 3 million followers since his time on the show, with Molly-Mae on 3.4 million, all eager to see how the couple are getting on after taking the big step of moving in with each other almost as soon as they returned from Mallorca in August.

It makes sense their flat is top of the range, as they were one of the hottest couples on this year's show, coming second behind Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

We all know the pair aren't going to be strapped for cash anytime soon, as Molly-Mae signed a £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing and another lucrative deal for an extension line with Beauty Works.

Tommy has been making the most of those post-Love Island endorsement deals, with a line for BooHoo man, and posting #ads for brands including McDonalds and Cheetos.

View this post on Instagram

Today at my @boohoomanofficial launch 🤟🏻

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommytntfury) on

Molly-Mae had previously offered us a glimpse around the glass-walled flat that has spectacular views out onto greenery, and posted a snap of Tommy stood on an enormous staircase, with exposed brick walls and a whole lot of space!

