Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury moved in together after Love Island 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been living together practically since they appeared on Love Island last summer – let’s take a look inside their home.

Molly-Mae Hague, 20, and Tommy Fury, also 20, often share a glimpse inside their glamorous flat on social media, but the Love Island winners gave a proper tour for their followers in a YouTube video Molly uploaded earlier this year.

In the video Molly-Mae explained the swanky pad is only temporary until they find somewhere more suitable together, but the modern apartment is fit for the showbiz couple in that it includes a huge dressing room and a sauna.

Molly moved from her Manchester apartment to the new pad with Tommy at the end of last year, with enough space to keep all the clothes Molly collects from her numerous brand partnerships.

Molly-Mae gives a glimpse inside her apartment in her selfies. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy's flat is across two levels. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague showed off their huge sofa. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The couple’s rented home is spacious enough for their huge L-shaped sofa and the grey marble table and chairs are ideal for entertaining.

Most of the flat has exposed brick adorning the walls, which is the perfect backdrop for the couple’s Instagram selfies and Molly’s fashionable updates.

The couple's apartment has exposed brick throughout. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has a massive dressing room of her own. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

They also have a huge mirror surrounded by bright spotlights for Molly’s vlogs.

In the upstairs part of their pad the couple have a huge dressing room for all of Molly’s clothes and a desk set-up with an iMac and shelves for the 20-year-old to do all her blogging.

Tommy Fury picked out the table for their plush dining area. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

Molly-Mae showed fans inside their bedroom. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Their apartment has its own sauna. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

Molly showed their huge double bed to her fans in her house tour, revealing they have their favourite “sentimental” teddy bears on their bed.

While their front room has views of the street below, their bedroom has three huge windows which the couple keep hidden from view due to their “scary” next-door neighbour’s apartment.

The reality TV couple are lucky enough to have four bathrooms in the apartment, as well as their very own sauna.

And although they have two bedrooms, the couple use the larger room for storage.

