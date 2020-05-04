Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Tricked Into Appearing On Fake James Corden Interview In ‘Cruel’ YouTube Prank

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury fans said they 'felt sorry' for the couple in the branded the YouTube prank. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were pranked by YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, into thinking they appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were on the receiving end of a YouTube prank where they thought they were being interviewed by James Corden for his hit American chat show, The Late Late Show.

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners tricked the Love Island couple into believing they were speaking with James as they posed as the British host by using a series of voice clips from previous interviews.

The stars were sat in their lavish Manchester apartment while they were asked a series of questions that ‘producer’ Archie had played to them, with the first one being: "I don't know if people know this - you two are a couple. You're dating."

The pair were surprised by the question, as they have dated since their stint on 2019’s Love Island and Tommy jokingly responded, saying: "You could call it dating if you want. We might be a little bit past that, but OK.”

The YouTube pranksters went on to claim there were a series of 'technical difficulties’ in-between questions, with Archie claiming that the WiFi was off, due to the show being aired in Los Angeles.

As the interview went on, it ended with the pair thinking that it was real and people took to the comments on the YouTube video with very mixed feelings about the prank.

Some found it to be funny, with one writing: "This was so hilarious, but I feel quite bad for Tommy & Molly-Mae , they just so innocent and unproblematic nice people. But this was entertaining! [sic].”

However, most people took to the comments to criticise the online pranksters, branding the fake interview ‘cruel’.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners used old clips of James Corden to prank Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube

Fans slammed the prank for being 'mean' as they expressed their views on the fake interview. Picture: YouTube

One penned: “I’ve gotta admit, I don’t really like this prank. These people were genuinely excited and had there hopes up but instead you’re making a fool out of them. They did nothing wrong, I don’t see the point in this [sic].”

"Nah not a fan mate. Hope you paid them for wasting their time and trying to humiliate them. Embarrassing to be honest that your content has dropped to humiliating these people who haven't done anything wrong. Gotta say you've embarrassed yourself more than you have these people [sic],” added another.

A third chimed in, saying: “To be honest this is pretty cruel.”

The YouTube clip started off with Josh and Archie also pranking internet sensation and magician Julius Dein, where he was on for a brief amount of time, showing off some impressive magic tricks.

