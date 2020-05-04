Tiger King's Carole Baskin Pranked By YouTubers Posing As Jimmy Fallon

Carole Baskin was tricked by Josh Pieters and Archie Manners into giving her first interview since Tiger King aired on Netflix.

During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has spent their time watching (and re-watching) Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Carole Baskin - who shot to fame in the docuseries - has become the victim of two YouTubers' prank, tricking her into believing she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners invited the owner of Big Cat Rescue to join them on a Zoom call, where Archie posed as a producer, while Josh played pre-recorded comments from previous interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Originally, Carole had refused to do the interview, as she was wary that she'd be asked about the Tiger King; a series she didn't approve of, but instead informed 'Jimmy' about how half of her staff had to be let go to keep the sanctuary going.

She also managed to promote a cause close to her - the Big Cat Safety Act - to Josh and Archie's 1.37 million YouTube subscribers.

This isn't the first time the duo have pulled off such a prank; recently, Josh and Archie managed to persuade the likes of Craig David, Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and TikTok star, Holly H, into believing they were guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden.