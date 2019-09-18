Molly Mae Hague Collabs With Beauty Works To Finally Share Her Hair Extension Secrets

Molly-Mae Hague has teamed up with Beauty Works. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly Mae Hague’s impeccable hair extensions were a hot talking point throughout her time on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague’s long luscious waves were the envy of almost every person watching Love Island this summer, whether she scraped her hair back into that iconic bun, or let her blonde extensions do all the talking in curls around her shoulders.

And finally we’ll all know how to get tresses as voluminous and thick as the social media influencer, as she’s teamed up with Beauty Works to share her hairstyle secrets.

The 20 year old’s collaboration drops on 3 October, where she’ll reveal a series of products she uses to create her signature waves as well as the hair extensions she recommends.

Molly-Mae's hair was a subject of huge envy throughout Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As part of the collab with Beauty Works, Molly-Mae will be releasing a Curl Kit, £89.99, containing all the essentials to recreate her trademark waves, including a limited edition design of her go-to extra-long wand, the Professional Styler, and a 100 per cent vegan bristle brush.

Unveiling the news on Instagram Stories, Molly told her three million followers she's had to keep the partnership under wraps for a while.

She said: “I’m finally announcing I’m collaborating with Beauty Works, this is something that’s been going on for a few weeks now and I’m really excited to finally release it and let you know what’s going on.

“The amount of questions I’ve had over the past few weeks about my hair and my hair secrets and everything has just been crazy, so it only felt right that I come to you guys and tell you all the goss.”

Molly also said she’ll be sharing monthly tutorials on how she creates her favourite looks, as she’s always styled her tresses herself.

She even revealed the types of extension she opts for are the Celebrity Choice Nano Bonds in shades ivory and iced blonde, saying she can finally share the trick after weeks of secrecy.

When Tommy Fury’s girlfriend announced the news on Instagram, she was flooded with congratulations from her fellow islanders including Maura Higgins, Elma Pazar and Joanna Chimonides.

